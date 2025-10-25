Paresh Rawal Reveals Turning Down A Role In Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3; Here's Why

Paresh Rawal revealed he was offered a role in Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam 3
Rawal said that he didn't like the role offered to him
Drishyam 3 will be directed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Kumar Mangat
The Hindi and Malayalam versions of Drishyam 3 are currently under production. The Hindi one stars Ajay Devgn in the lead, while Mohanlal headlines the Malayalam version. Actor Paresh Rawal revealed that he was offered a role in the upcoming film, but he rejected it. Paresh said that the script was "very good", but he didn't like the role offered to him.
Paresh Rawal on turning down Drishyam 3
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Paresh Rawal revealed that the makers approached him for a role in Drishyam 3, but he didn’t feel that the role was "suitable" for him.
"Maza nahin aaya (it wasn't fun) (on reading about my part). But the script is very good. I was really impressed. But even in a compelling script, you need a role that you feel excited about. Warna maza nahin aayega (Or else you won't have fun)," he added.
About the Drishyam franchise
Mohanlal starrer Drishyam was released in 2013, followed by the second instalment in 2021. Ajay Devgn and Tabu starred in the Hindi versions of both the instalments. Drishyam 3, which stars Ajay and Shriya, will be helmed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Kumar Mangat. Mohanlal is also currently shooting for the Malayalam version directed by Jeethu Joseph.
Paresh Rawal's upcoming films
On the work front, Rawal was recently seen in Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thamma. His next release is The Taj Story, which is releasing in theatres on October 31, 2025. He also has Hera Pheri 3 with Akshay Kumar.