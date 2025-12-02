Mamata Government Announces Rs 2 Lakh Aid To Families Of 39 Deceased

Thirteen others who fell ill during the SIR exercise including three booth-level officers (BLOs) allegedly burdened by "excessive workload" would also be given Rs 1 lakh each, she said.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
SIR
The chief minister, citing government assessments, said the rollout of SIR on November 4 has triggered widespread fear and distress among sections of the public. Photo: FIle photo
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced that her government will provide a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of 39 people who, she claimed, have died in the state due to "SIR-induced panic", including cases of suicide.

Thirteen others who fell ill during the SIR exercise including three booth-level officers (BLOs) allegedly burdened by "excessive workload" would also be given Rs 1 lakh each, she said.

The chief minister, citing government assessments, said the rollout of SIR on November 4 has triggered widespread fear and distress among sections of the public.

"Till now, 39 ordinary citizens, including four BLOs, have died due to the SIR panic, including suicides. Their families will be provided financial assistance," she said after a review of the state's 14-year development record at the state secretariat Nabanna.

Banerjee added that 13 others were currently under treatment after collapsing or falling critically ill during enumeration-related duties.

The state has also recorded allegations of deaths of BLOs owing to "work pressure". Banerjee said four such fatalities had been reported, and the government had already provided Rs 2 lakh each to the families of four officials.

According to officials, the first reported suicide linked to SIR-related panic occurred on the inaugural day of the exercise, when Pradip Kar, a resident of Khardah in North 24 Parganas, ended his life.

Since then, deaths reported during the enumeration phase include nearly half due to suicide, with the rest attributed to cardiac arrest and brain strokes, sources said.

The chief minister accused the Centre of "weaponising" the revision process and said her government would stand by those who suffered.

"We will not let people be traumatised or intimidated. The state will support every affected family," she asserted.

Published At:
