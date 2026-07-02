Sabalenka Breaks Djokovic's Historic Record In Wimbledon Escapade | See The Best Photos
Aryna Sabalenka Vs McCartney Kessler Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Sabalenka entered the third round after defeating a resilient McCartney Kessler 6-1, 7-6(9) on No. 1 Court. World No. 1 sailed through the first set in 33 minutes but faced immense pressure in the second as the American world number 57 charged to a 5-2 lead. The Belarusian dug deep, saving four set points -- two on Kessler's serve and two during an intense tie-break -- to close the match in one hour and 39 minutes. An incredible piece of history emerged from this battle: Sabalenka extended her Open Era record by winning her 21st consecutive Grand Slam tie-break, breaking Novak Djokovic's 19. Post-match, she credited her mental fortitude to lessons from Rafael Nadal's recent documentary. What's next: Sabalenka moves on to face former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko, who defeated Antonia Ruzic 6-2, 6-0, in a blockbuster third-round clash. See the best photos from the Sabalenka vs Kessler tennis match.
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