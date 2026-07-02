Sabalenka Breaks Djokovic's Historic Record In Wimbledon Escapade | See The Best Photos

Aryna Sabalenka Vs McCartney Kessler Match Gallery, Wimbledon 2026: Sabalenka entered the third round after defeating a resilient McCartney Kessler 6-1, 7-6(9) on No. 1 Court. World No. 1 sailed through the first set in 33 minutes but faced immense pressure in the second as the American world number 57 charged to a 5-2 lead. The Belarusian dug deep, saving four set points -- two on Kessler's serve and two during an intense tie-break -- to close the match in one hour and 39 minutes. An incredible piece of history emerged from this battle: Sabalenka extended her Open Era record by winning her 21st consecutive Grand Slam tie-break, breaking Novak Djokovic's 19. Post-match, she credited her mental fortitude to lessons from Rafael Nadal's recent documentary. What's next: Sabalenka moves on to face former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko, who defeated Antonia Ruzic 6-2, 6-0, in a blockbuster third-round clash. See the best photos from the Sabalenka vs Kessler tennis match.

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Aryna Sabalenka Vs McCartney Kessler 2026 wimbledon tennis highlights
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates her victory against McCartney Kessler of the United States in their second round women's singles match, at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Aryna Sabalenka Vs McCartney Kessler 2026 wimbledon tennis
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, right, and McCartney Kessler of the United States shake hands after their second round women's singles match, at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Aryna Sabalenka 2026 wimbledon tennis
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates her victory against McCartney Kessler of the United States in their second round women's singles match, at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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McCartney Kessler 2026 wimbledon tennis
McCartney Kessler of the United States returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Aryna Sabalenka wimbledon 2026 tennis photo
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus returns the ball to McCartney Kessler of the United States in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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McCartney Kessler 2026 wimbledon pics
McCartney Kessler of the United States reacts after losing a point against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Aryna Sabalenka wimbledon tennis photo
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus uses ice to cool herself down during a changeover after a game against McCartney Kessler of the United States in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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McCartney Kessler wimbledon tennis
McCartney Kessler of the United States returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Aryna Sabalenka Vs McCartney Kessler wimbledon
McCartney Kessler of the United States reacts after winning a point against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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McCartney Kessler vs Aryna Sabalenka wimbledon tennis
McCartney Kessler of the United States plays a backhand against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in their second round women's singles match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday, July 1, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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