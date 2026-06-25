Morocco Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group C Decider At Atlanta Stadium

Morocco Vs Haiti Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: The pressure is immense at Atlanta Stadium as Morocco's Atlas Lions look to book their place in the knockout rounds. Mohamed Ouahbi's tactical masters require a draw against an eliminated Haiti side, but settling for safety is a dangerous gamble with the Group C crown on the line. Simultaneously, Brazil take on Scotland in Miami, meaning the top spot will likely be decided by goal difference. While Morocco will continue to rely on the world-class talents like Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz, Les Grenadiers are playing for pride, desperate to secure a historic first point under Sebastien Migne. And that makes them dangerous. Expect a clash of two distinct styles: Morocco's elite defensive organisation against a Haitian frontline led by Duckens Nazon. With everything to lose, the favourites from North Africa can't afford a single slip-up in a matchday packed with parallel drama. See the best photos from the MAR vs HAI match here.

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Morocco Vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Ismael Saibari Dribbles AP Photo
Morocco's Ismael Saibari (11) dribbles ahead of Haiti's Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (10) during the World Cup Group C soccer match between Morocco and Haiti in Atlanta, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Morocco Vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Players warm up AP Photo
Players warm up before the World Cup Group C soccer match between Morocco and Haiti in Atlanta, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Morocco Vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Morocco warm up AP Photo
Morocco players run out on to the pitch to warm up before the World Cup Group C soccer match between Morocco and Haiti in Atlanta, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Morocco Vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Haiti warm up AP Photo
Haiti's Josue Casimir (21) warms up before the World Cup Group C soccer match between Morocco and Haiti in Atlanta, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Morocco Vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Haiti Fans AP Photo
Haiti fans cheer before the World Cup Group C soccer match between Morocco and Haiti in Atlanta, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
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Morocco Vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Morocco Fans AP Photo
A Morocco holds up a sign before the World Cup Group C soccer match between Morocco and Haiti in Atlanta, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Morocco Vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Hakimi Fans AP Photo
Morocco fans watch warmups before the World Cup Group C soccer match between Morocco and Haiti in Atlanta, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)
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Morocco Vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Flags AP Photo
National flags are displayed ahead of a World Cup Group C soccer match between Morocco and Haiti in Atlanta, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
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Morocco Vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Morocco XI AP Photo
Morocco players pose for a photo before the World Cup Group C soccer match between Morocco and Haiti in Atlanta, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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Morocco Vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C Haiti Starting AP Photo
Haiti goalkeeper Johny Placide (1) embraces teammates before the World Cup Group C soccer match between Morocco and Haiti in Atlanta, Wednesday, June 24, 2026. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
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