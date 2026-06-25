Morocco Vs Haiti, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Group C Decider At Atlanta Stadium
Morocco Vs Haiti Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: The pressure is immense at Atlanta Stadium as Morocco's Atlas Lions look to book their place in the knockout rounds. Mohamed Ouahbi's tactical masters require a draw against an eliminated Haiti side, but settling for safety is a dangerous gamble with the Group C crown on the line. Simultaneously, Brazil take on Scotland in Miami, meaning the top spot will likely be decided by goal difference. While Morocco will continue to rely on the world-class talents like Achraf Hakimi and Brahim Diaz, Les Grenadiers are playing for pride, desperate to secure a historic first point under Sebastien Migne. And that makes them dangerous. Expect a clash of two distinct styles: Morocco's elite defensive organisation against a Haitian frontline led by Duckens Nazon. With everything to lose, the favourites from North Africa can't afford a single slip-up in a matchday packed with parallel drama. See the best photos from the MAR vs HAI match here.
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