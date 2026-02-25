Los Angeles Lakers Vs Orlando Magic, NBA 2026: Magic Edge Lakers 110–109 In Close Finish
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a rare late collapse on Tuesday, losing 110–109 to the Orlando Magic at home despite leading for most of the game. Wendell Carter Jr. scored the winner on a putback with 6.7 seconds left, while Luka Dončić passed up a potential game-winning three and LeBron James missed at the buzzer. The Lakers built a 12-point lead but were undone by a strong finish from Paolo Banchero and Orlando’s dominance on the offensive glass.
