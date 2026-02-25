Los Angeles Lakers Vs Orlando Magic, NBA 2026: Magic Edge Lakers 110–109 In Close Finish

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a rare late collapse on Tuesday, losing 110–109 to the Orlando Magic at home despite leading for most of the game. Wendell Carter Jr. scored the winner on a putback with 6.7 seconds left, while Luka Dončić passed up a potential game-winning three and LeBron James missed at the buzzer. The Lakers built a 12-point lead but were undone by a strong finish from Paolo Banchero and Orlando’s dominance on the offensive glass.

Los Angeles Lakers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball game-Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) drives to the basket with the ball while being guarded by Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) and Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball game-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) runs with the ball while being guarded by Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball game-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots the ball while being guarded by Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball game-Austin Reaves
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) reacts after shooting a 3-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball game-Deandre Ayton
Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) dunks the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball game-Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) shoots a 3-pointer while being guarded by Orlando Magic forward Tristan da Silva (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball game-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) jump for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball game-LeBron James
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) loses control of the ball while being guarded by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball game-Desmond Bane
Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) dribbles with the ball past Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
Los Angeles Lakers Vs Orlando Magic NBA basketball game-Colin Castleton
Orlando Magic center Colin Castleton (14) drives to the basket with the ball while being guarded by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles. | Photo: AP/Caroline Brehman
