India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eight Guide: Full Schedule, Opponents, Dates, Venues – All You Need

India at ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight Guide: Everything you need to know about India's schedule, venue, opponents and group details in Super Eight ahead of the second round starting February 21

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India ICC T20 World Cup 2026 super eight full schedule opponent venue date guide
India celebrating a wicket during ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group A clash against Pakistan. Photo: lonsaikia/X
  • India qualified to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight

  • India's opponents in Group 1 of Super Eight are now confirmed

  • Check India's full schedule, opponents, date and venue below

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group stages are coming to an end and seven of the Super Eight teams are now confirmed. The group stage still has eight matches to go, but before that, most of the Super Eight qualifiers have been confirmed. A shock result has been Australia getting knocked out from the group stages.

India, on expected lines, has been one of the first teams to qualify for the Super Eight. They have won all their matches in the group stages so far, including the big one against Pakistan. India have still one game against Namibia remaining in Group A, but their Super Eight fixtures have now been confirmed.

India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule

DateOpponentVenueTime (IST)
Sunday, Feb 22South AfricaNarendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad7:00 PM
Thursday, Feb 26ZimbabweM.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai7:00 PM
Sunday, March 1West IndiesEden Gardens, Kolkata7:00 PM

India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Opponents

India is drafted in the Super Eight Group 1. The teams that will accompany India in Group A have two group champions. Zimbabwe from Group B, West Indies from Group C and South Africa from Group D.

India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Venues

Since India is drafted in Group 1, they will play all their matches in India. India will play South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Zimbabwe at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and West Indies at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pre-Seeding

To ensure commercial and logistical clarity, the ICC used a pre-seeding system for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. This means that before the tournament even begins, the top eight teams are assigned fixed labels (like A1 for India or B1 for Australia) based on their world rankings. Even if a team like India finishes second in their group, they keep their "A1/X1" seeding for the Super Eight stage.

This is done to help fans to book tickets and broadcasters to plan schedules months in advance. If a seeded team fails to qualify, the underdog that takes their place simply inherits that seed's pre-assigned schedule and group.

The Super Eight is divided into two groups, and the slots are filled regardless of whether a team finishes 1st or 2nd in their initial group. India is drafted in Group 1 alongside two group champions and a group runner-up Zimbabwe, who got the B1 seeding due to Australia's elimination.

