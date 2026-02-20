Zimbabwe At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

Zimbabwe at ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight Guide: Everything you need to know about Zimbabwe's schedule, venue, opponents and group details in Super Eight ahead of the second round starting February 21

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zimbabwe At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures
Zimbabwe cricketers celebrating wickets against Australia in ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group B clash. Photo: ZimCricketv/X
Summary
  • Zimbabwe qualified for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight

  • Zimbabwe's opponents in Group 2 of Super Eight are West Indies, India and South Africa

  • Check Zimbabwe's full schedule, opponents, date and venue below

Zimbabwe’s journey through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has been one of the tournament’s most compelling stories. The Chevrons, often underestimated on the global stage, secured their place in the Super Eight stage with a mix of resilient performances and opportunistic cricket in the group phase.

Placed in Group B alongside Sri Lanka, Australia, Ireland, and Oman, Zimbabwe took full advantage of key moments. After an early win over Oman, they stunned former champions Australia by 23 runs in Colombo, underlining their growing belief and tactical acumen.

A rain-abandoned match against Ireland then confirmed Zimbabwe’s Super Eight berth and simultaneously eliminated Australia from the competition, a historic achievement for the side.

Zimbabwe’s qualification has resonated beyond just progression, it marks their first Super Eight appearance in several editions and underscores the team’s steady rise in T20 cricket. With Sri Lanka already through from Group B, Zimbabwe have positioned themselves as potential giant-killers in the tournament’s next phase.

Zimbabwe At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage

Zimbabwe clinched their Super Eight spot by finishing at the top in Group B. A crucial rain-abandoned match against Ireland on February 17 gave them just enough points to leapfrog Australia, who faltered after losses to both Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe then ended the group stage on high by beating the co-host Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule

In the Super Eight stage, Zimbabwe will compete in Group 1 alongside India, West Indies, and South Africa, creating a challenging slate of fixtures against top T20 sides. Their Super Eight campaign begins on February 21, with successive matches throughout the Super Eight phase leading up to March 1.

Zimbabwe At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Opponents

Zimbabwe’s Super Eight opponents present contrasting challenges:

  • India brings elite batting firepower and variety in attack.

  • West Indies offers big-hitting momentum and pace strength.

  • South Africa is known for tactical discipline and balanced lineups.

This group puts Zimbabwe’s adaptability to the test, particularly in pressure chases and powerplay phases.

Zimbabwe At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Venues

Zimbabwe’s Super Eight matches are scheduled in India venues. They will play their first match on February 23 against West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Their second Super 8 match will be against the hosts, India, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 26 following their last Super 8 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi against South Africa on March 1.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pre-Seeding

The Super Eight stage uses a fresh start format, teams’ group stage points and net run-rates do not carry forward, creating a level playing field for the next round. Zimbabwe’s placement in Group 1 is the result of their Group B finish alongside Sri Lanka, with the top two from each Super Eight group progressing to the semi-finals.

Zimbabwe At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info

Zimbabwe's ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eights matches will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels and live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Q

Who will Zimbabwe play in their first Super 8 match?

A

Zimbabwe will play their first Super 8 match against West Indies on February 23.

Q

Where will the Zimbabwe vs West Indies Super 8 match be played?

A

The Zimbabwe vs West Indies Super 8 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Q

Are Zimbabwe unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2026?

A

Yes, Zimbabwe are unbeaten in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
