Pakistan At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

Pakistan at ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight Guide: Everything you need to know about Pakistan's schedule, venue, opponents and group details in Super Eight ahead of the second round starting February 21

S
Soubhagya Chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Namibia vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Cricket-
Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha, centre, celebrates with teammates after winning T20 World Cup cricket match against Namibia in Colombo, Sri Lanka. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan qualified to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight

  • Pakistan's opponents in Group 2 of Super Eight are now confirmed

  • Check Pakistan's full schedule, opponents, date and venue below

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group stage have only a few games remaining before the Super Eight stage commence. All the eight qualifiers of the Super Eight has now been confirmed. The most shocking outcome from the group stages was Australia being knocked out and Zimbabwe qualifying from Group B.

After a minor scare, Pakistan also qualified for the Super Eight. They become the second team from Group A to qualify. This is the first time they have qualified for the next round of the T20 World Cup since 2022 after crashing out from the group stage in 2024.

Pakistan At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage

Pakistan started their tournament with a break out of jail victory against Netherlands. Chasing Netherlands' score of 147 on a slightly tricky surface of the Sinhalese Sports Club, Pakistan crumbled. They were down to 119/7 in 18 overs and needed 29 runs in 12 balls to win. Faheem Asraf played a great hand and helped Pakistan cross the finishing line.

Pakistan's next win came comfortably against USA. Sahibzada Farhan's 73 and Babar Azam's 46 set up a big total for them. Usman Tariq's three-wicket haul ensured that they didn't have any slip up.

Related Content
Related Content

Things started to turn tricky in the next match against India. Some poor bowling on a sticky surface helped India get a good start and Pakistan were handed a target of 176 in front of a strong bowling attack of India. Chasing it, Pakistan were down to 13/3 and they could only reach 114 before getting bowled out. The defeat was very big and made Pakistan's chances to go to the next round uncertain.

Salman Ali Agha's side returned strong in the next game against Namibia. Powered by Sahibzada Farhan's brilliant century, Pakistan secured a comprehensive victory against Namibia. Usman Tariq and Shadab Khan contributed as well as they shared 7 wickets between them. With this win, Pakistan finished with 6 points in Group A and qualified to the Super Eight as the second team from the group.

Pakistan At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule

DateOpponentVenueTime (IST)
Saturday, February 21New ZealandR. Premadasa Stadium7:00 PM
Tuesday, February 24EnglandPallekele International Cricket Stadium7:00 PM
Saturday, February 28Sri LankaPallekele International Cricket Stadium7:00 PM

Pakistan At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Opponents

Due to pre-seeding, Pakistan is drafted in the Super Eight Group 2. The teams that will accompany Pakistan in Group 2 are Sri Lanka from Group B, England from Group C and New Zealand from Group D.

Pakistan At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Venues

Pakistan were always set to play all their matches in Sri Lanka. That is why, irrespective of being drafted in Group 1 or Group 2, they will play all their matches in the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Pakistan will play New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. They will play England and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pre-Seeding

To ensure commercial and logistical clarity, the ICC used a pre-seeding system for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. This means that before the tournament even begins, the top eight teams are assigned fixed labels (like A1 for India or B1 for Australia) based on their world rankings. Even if a team like India finishes second in their group, they keep their "A1/X1" seeding for the Super Eight stage.

This is done to help fans to book tickets and broadcasters to plan schedules months in advance. If a seeded team fails to qualify, the underdog that takes their place simply inherits that seed's pre-assigned schedule and group.

The Super Eight is divided into two groups, and the slots are filled regardless of whether a team finishes 1st or 2nd in their initial group. India is drafted in Group 1 alongside two group champions and a group runner-up Zimbabwe, who got the B1 seeding due to Australia's elimination.

Pakistan At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info

Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eights matches will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels and live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia's Olympics Berth In Danger; Shadab Khan Reacts On Big Pakistan Decisions

  2. India Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Men In Blue Round Out Perfect Group A Campaign With 17-Run Win

  3. Which Teams Have Qualified For ICC T20 World Cup 2028?

  4. Super Eights Line-Up Finalized At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out Teams, Format, Fixtures

  5. Sri Lanka At T20 World Cup: Injured Matheesha Pathirana Ruled Out, Dilshan Madushanka Named Replacement

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: February 18, 2026

  2. The Significance Of A Decisive Mandate In Bangladesh 

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: The Dark Side Of Tech, Analysed

  4. Bhagwat Engages Lucknow University Students Amid NSUI Protests Over UGC Debate

  5. Supreme Court to Hear Plea Against Denial of Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Indian Victim In Jeffrey Epstein Files?

  2. BNP Signals Fresh Start in India-Bangladesh Ties After Election Win

  3. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  4. New Mexico Lawmakers Launch First State Investigation Into Epstein’s Zorro Ranch

  5. Germany Considers Social Media Ban For Minors

Latest Stories

  1. AI Impact Summit: How The AI Revolution Will Reach Rural India

  2. Afghanistan Releases Three Pakistani Soldiers Captured In October Border Clashes

  3. Oscar-Nominated 'It Was Just an Accident' Co-Writer Released from Iranian Prison

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu & Kashmir Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Day 4: When And Where To Watch

  5. Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran Screenwriter Put On Ventilator, Surgery Today

  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw Apologises for AI Summit Troubles

  7. Pravina Deshpande Passes Away at 60: CINTAA Pays Tribute To Veteran Actress

  8. Mehdi Mahmoudian Released From Iranian Prison Amid Oscar Nomination Buzz