Pakistan At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage, Fixtures, Live Streaming

Pakistan qualified to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight
Pakistan's opponents in Group 2 of Super Eight are now confirmed
Check Pakistan's full schedule, opponents, date and venue below
The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group stage have only a few games remaining before the Super Eight stage commence. All the eight qualifiers of the Super Eight has now been confirmed. The most shocking outcome from the group stages was Australia being knocked out and Zimbabwe qualifying from Group B.
After a minor scare, Pakistan also qualified for the Super Eight. They become the second team from Group A to qualify. This is the first time they have qualified for the next round of the T20 World Cup since 2022 after crashing out from the group stage in 2024.
Pakistan At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How They Qualified For Super Eight Stage
Pakistan started their tournament with a break out of jail victory against Netherlands. Chasing Netherlands' score of 147 on a slightly tricky surface of the Sinhalese Sports Club, Pakistan crumbled. They were down to 119/7 in 18 overs and needed 29 runs in 12 balls to win. Faheem Asraf played a great hand and helped Pakistan cross the finishing line.
Pakistan's next win came comfortably against USA. Sahibzada Farhan's 73 and Babar Azam's 46 set up a big total for them. Usman Tariq's three-wicket haul ensured that they didn't have any slip up.
Things started to turn tricky in the next match against India. Some poor bowling on a sticky surface helped India get a good start and Pakistan were handed a target of 176 in front of a strong bowling attack of India. Chasing it, Pakistan were down to 13/3 and they could only reach 114 before getting bowled out. The defeat was very big and made Pakistan's chances to go to the next round uncertain.
Salman Ali Agha's side returned strong in the next game against Namibia. Powered by Sahibzada Farhan's brilliant century, Pakistan secured a comprehensive victory against Namibia. Usman Tariq and Shadab Khan contributed as well as they shared 7 wickets between them. With this win, Pakistan finished with 6 points in Group A and qualified to the Super Eight as the second team from the group.
Pakistan At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Full Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|Saturday, February 21
|New Zealand
|R. Premadasa Stadium
|7:00 PM
|Tuesday, February 24
|England
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|7:00 PM
|Saturday, February 28
|Sri Lanka
|Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
|7:00 PM
Pakistan At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Opponents
Due to pre-seeding, Pakistan is drafted in the Super Eight Group 2. The teams that will accompany Pakistan in Group 2 are Sri Lanka from Group B, England from Group C and New Zealand from Group D.
Pakistan At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Venues
Pakistan were always set to play all their matches in Sri Lanka. That is why, irrespective of being drafted in Group 1 or Group 2, they will play all their matches in the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Pakistan will play New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. They will play England and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pre-Seeding
To ensure commercial and logistical clarity, the ICC used a pre-seeding system for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. This means that before the tournament even begins, the top eight teams are assigned fixed labels (like A1 for India or B1 for Australia) based on their world rankings. Even if a team like India finishes second in their group, they keep their "A1/X1" seeding for the Super Eight stage.
This is done to help fans to book tickets and broadcasters to plan schedules months in advance. If a seeded team fails to qualify, the underdog that takes their place simply inherits that seed's pre-assigned schedule and group.
The Super Eight is divided into two groups, and the slots are filled regardless of whether a team finishes 1st or 2nd in their initial group. India is drafted in Group 1 alongside two group champions and a group runner-up Zimbabwe, who got the B1 seeding due to Australia's elimination.
Pakistan At ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming Info
Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eights matches will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels and live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.