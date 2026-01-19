“Every Art Is A Statement”: Sitarist Hidayat Hussain Khan On Indian Classical Music

A

I think there is a time and place for everything, and in the right time and place, everything is appreciated. A raag doesn’t have to be 45 minutes long to make an impact.

We are at the Mahindra Kabira Festival, which makes so much sense because he wrote dohes (couplets), right? In two lines, what he said hasn’t even been written in books.

So, I don’t think the importance is whether it’s 60 seconds or 45 minutes. It’s about the content. What is your intention and what is the content that you are trying to present?