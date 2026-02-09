Aamir Khan Thanks Arijit Singh For Bringing Heart To Ek Din Music

Aamir Khan thanks Arijit Singh for Ek Din's music.
Arijit Singh lends voice amid playback retirement decision.
Ek Din stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.
Aamir Khan has publicly thanked Arijit Singh for shaping the emotional core of Ek Din through his music. The actor shared a heartfelt note appreciating the singer’s contribution, calling his presence and artistry deeply meaningful to the film.
On the official Instagram handle of Aamir Khan Productions, a photograph captured Arijit with his guitar, seated in conversation with Aamir. The caption read, “Thank you, Arijit, for bringing so much heart to the music of Ek Din.” Alongside it, Aamir added a personal message: “Thank you Arijit, for lending your voice to our film Ek Din. The four days spent with you, your family and your team felt magical. Love.”
Aamir Khan on Arijit Singh’s music for Ek Din
The appreciation comes at a significant moment in Arijit Singh’s career. In January, the singer announced that he would not take up new playback assignments. In a note to fans, he expressed gratitude for the journey and clarified that he would honour existing commitments.
Aamir’s recent visit to Arijit’s residence in Jiaganj, West Bengal, had sparked speculation. Some believed it was a personal meeting, while others wondered if it was linked to a musical collaboration. The post now confirms that Arijit Singh has indeed lent his voice to Ek Din.
About Ek Din and its old-school romance
Ek Din features Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in pivotal roles. A brief teaser offers glimpses of romance set against scenic hills, snow-filled landscapes and moments of quiet tension. Sai Pallavi plays Meera, while Junaid’s character name remains under wraps.
Arijit’s most recent playback release was Maatrubhumi from Battle Of Galwan. His contribution to Ek Din adds another emotional layer to a film already building curiosity for its music and storytelling.