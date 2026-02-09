Aamir Khan Thanks Arijit Singh For Bringing Heart To Ek Din Music

Aamir Khan thanked Arijit Singh for infusing deep emotion into the music of Ek Din.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Aamir Khan Thanks Arijit Singh
Aamir Khan thanks Arijit Singh Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Aamir Khan thanks Arijit Singh for Ek Din's music.

  • Arijit Singh lends voice amid playback retirement decision.

  • Ek Din stars Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

Aamir Khan has publicly thanked Arijit Singh for shaping the emotional core of Ek Din through his music. The actor shared a heartfelt note appreciating the singer’s contribution, calling his presence and artistry deeply meaningful to the film.

On the official Instagram handle of Aamir Khan Productions, a photograph captured Arijit with his guitar, seated in conversation with Aamir. The caption read, “Thank you, Arijit, for bringing so much heart to the music of Ek Din.” Alongside it, Aamir added a personal message: “Thank you Arijit, for lending your voice to our film Ek Din. The four days spent with you, your family and your team felt magical. Love.”

Arijit Singh - X
Arijit Singh: A Delicate Diminuendo

BY Aishani Biswas

Aamir Khan on Arijit Singh’s music for Ek Din

The appreciation comes at a significant moment in Arijit Singh’s career. In January, the singer announced that he would not take up new playback assignments. In a note to fans, he expressed gratitude for the journey and clarified that he would honour existing commitments.

Aamir’s recent visit to Arijit’s residence in Jiaganj, West Bengal, had sparked speculation. Some believed it was a personal meeting, while others wondered if it was linked to a musical collaboration. The post now confirms that Arijit Singh has indeed lent his voice to Ek Din.

Related Content
Related Content

About Ek Din and its old-school romance

Ek Din features Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi in pivotal roles. A brief teaser offers glimpses of romance set against scenic hills, snow-filled landscapes and moments of quiet tension. Sai Pallavi plays Meera, while Junaid’s character name remains under wraps.

Lucky Ali - Instagram
Lucky Ali On 30 Years In Music: 'I Feel It’s A Gift'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Arijit’s most recent playback release was Maatrubhumi from Battle Of Galwan. His contribution to Ek Din adds another emotional layer to a film already building curiosity for its music and storytelling.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals Day 4: J&K, KAR Through To SFs; Gharami Misses Triple Ton By Whisker

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Chevrons Leave Jatinder And Co Tottering | OMA 77/8 (16.5)

  3. India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Makes Three Big Requests In Lahore Meeting - Reports

  4. Scotland Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Azzurri Rocked As Skipper Wayne Madsen Hurts Shoulder In Opening Match – Video

  5. Pakistan Vs USA Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Unpredictable PAK Look To Avoid Upset Against Determined USA

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  2. Faith And Politics Collide Again As Tirupati Laddu Row Rekindles In Andhra Pradesh

  3. From Backroom To BMC Mayor’s Chair: The Rise, Early Test Of Ritu Tawde

  4. National Symbols Are Being Turned Violent: T.M. Krishna On India, Democracy

  5. BJP Will End TMC Rule In Bengal In 2026: Suvendu Adhikari

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. Bangladesh Seeks UN Help To Probe Killing Of Student Leader Hadi

  4. From Trump To Windsor: Epstein Files Highlight Global Web Of Influential Contacts

  5. India–US Interim Trade Deal: Key Takeaways From The Framework Agreement

Latest Stories

  1. Moolank 9 vs Bhagyank 9: Unveiling the Astrological Secrets of Number 9

  2. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  3. Directors Guild Awards 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Top Prize For One Battle After Another | Full Winners List

  4. 10 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Security Searches Underway

  5. Houses Torched In Manipur’s Ukhrul District Amid Tangkhul Naga And Kuki Tensions

  6. Arijit Singh Returns To Stage In Kolkata, Joins Anoushka Shankar For First Live Show After Playback Exit

  7. Ranji Trophy LIVE Score, Quarter-Finals Day 4: J&K, KAR Through To SFs; Gharami Misses Triple Ton By Whisker

  8. Italy Vs Scotland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: SCO Spoil ITA’s Debut With 73-Run Win