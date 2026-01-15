Sai Pallavi-Junaid Khan's Film Is Titled Ek Din; Release Date Announced

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi are coming together for a romantic drama, Ek Din, backed by Aamir Khan Productions.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sai Pallavi-Junaid Khans film Ed Din
Sai Pallavi-Junaid Khan's film gets a release date, teaser to be out tomorrow Photo: Aamir Khan Productions
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan's film is titled Ek Din, teaser of which will be out tomorrow.

  • The film has locked its release date.

  • It has been directed by Sunil Pandey.

Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi are coming together for a romantic drama, Ek Din, backed by Aamir Khan Productions. The title was revealed today alongside the first-look poster and release date. The teaser of Ek Din will be unveiled tomorrow. The romantic drama will hit the screens on May 1, 2026.

Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi's Ed Din first-look and release date

Releasing the first-look poster of Ek Din, Aamir Khan Productions captioned it, "In the chaos of life, love will find you...Ek Din (heart emoji)...#SaiPallavi...#JunaidKhan...(sic)."

The poster is captioned, "aamir khan productions presents...one love...one chance...Ek Din...May 1 in theatres only...teaser out tomorrow...(sic)."

The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and co-written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra. It has been co-produced by Mansoor Khan, Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit and B Srinivas Rao. Music is composed by Ram Sampat, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil.

Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan - Facebook
Junaid Khan Reveals Why Aamir Khan Asked Him To Take Over Production: Dad Was Going Through A I-Am-Retiring Phase

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Set against a snowy background, the poster features Sai in a stripped winter jacket that she wore over a high-neck top. She wore a purple knitted cap and gloves, sneakers and carried a sling bag to complete her look. Junaid also donned a winter outfit with a pair of cool specs. He gave a cute smile, looking down, carrying an ice cream in one hand.

Sai Pallavi, Junaid Khan in Japan enjoying snow festival
Leaked Pics: Sai Pallavi And Junaid Khan Enjoy Snow Festival In Sapporo Amidst Their Film Shoot

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Junaid received lots of love and praise for his debut film Maharaj, which was released on Netflix. His on-screen debut, Loveyapa, alongside Khushi Kapoor, tanked at the box office.

His new film with Sai has generated positive buzz, and the leaked pictures that went viral earlier have heightened the anticipation for the film.

The release of Ek Din will show if the fresh chemistry between Junaid and Sai works or if it faces the same fate as Loveyapa.

Published At:
