Sai Pallavi and Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan will share the same screen space in a romantic film. It's Junaid's second film after 'Maharaj' which is set to release in 2024. Junaid and Sai Pallavi are currently in Japan shooting for the film and several pics from the set have gone viral on social media.
The leaked pics from the sets of the film show the team shooting in Sapporo, Japan in the snow festival. Junaid and Sai were captured in candid moments at Sapporo Snow Festival and they were seen in winter outfits. The duo was all smiles as they enjoyed the festival together. They will be seen romancing each other in the movie. The untitled film is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.
Fans of Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan are eagerly waiting for the movie to hit the screens soon. The pair is fresh and the movie also looks promising.
Sai and Junaid's film faced a few challenges in its initial days of the shoot due to unexpected snowfall but the team didn't stop. They cast and crew made it happen with their determination and dedication and now the shooting is going on in full swing.
Earlier, as reported by IANS, “The team saw the famous Snow Festival during their recce, which will also feature in the film as it will see the city of Sapporo set in the winters, and the team absolutely loved it. They were so thrilled by the picturesque landscapes and the unique cultural experience.”
The film went on floors on December 1, last year. ''The first schedule will be shot in Mumbai itself,'' the source had said.
Apart fom this, Sai Pallavi will be seen in Rajkumar Periyasamy’s Tamil film which is tentatively titled 'SK 21', also co-starring Sivakarthikeyan. The diva also has Chandoo Mondeti’s Telugu movie, 'Thandel', where she shares the screen with Naga Chaitanya.