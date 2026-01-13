Taapsee Pannu Criticises Bollywood's Aggressive PR Culture: It Has Reached An Entirely New Level

Taapsee Pannu on Bollywood’s aggressive PR strategies

The actor revealed that her relatively quieter phase over the last couple of years was a conscious decision. Slowing down, she said, gave her the distance to closely observe how Bollywood’s publicity ecosystem now operates. “Last 1.5–2 years I have slowed down things and it has also been a conscious effort,” Taapsee noted, adding that the PR landscape has shifted dramatically. “I have realised that this PR game has gone to some other level. You are paying either to push yourself, which was one version of doing PR. You are also paying to push someone else down.”