Taapsee Pannu Criticises Bollywood's Aggressive PR Culture: It Has Reached An Entirely New Level

Taapsee Pannu has criticised Bollywood’s evolving PR culture, calling out aggressive publicity tactics that prioritise pulling others down over genuine work.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Taapsee Pannu critiques Bollywood’s evolving PR culture.

  • Actor questions success built on others’ failure.

  • Calls for authenticity over manufactured relevance.

Taapsee Pannu has voiced strong concerns over what she describes as Bollywood’s increasingly aggressive PR culture, arguing that modern publicity strategies often rely on discrediting others rather than focusing on one’s own work. In an interview with Times Now News, the actor reflected on how promotion in the Hindi film industry has shifted in recent years.

Taapsee Pannu on Bollywood’s aggressive PR strategies

The actor revealed that her relatively quieter phase over the last couple of years was a conscious decision. Slowing down, she said, gave her the distance to closely observe how Bollywood’s publicity ecosystem now operates. “Last 1.5–2 years I have slowed down things and it has also been a conscious effort,” Taapsee noted, adding that the PR landscape has shifted dramatically. “I have realised that this PR game has gone to some other level. You are paying either to push yourself, which was one version of doing PR. You are also paying to push someone else down.”

Authenticity over manufactured relevance

Questioning this mindset, Taapsee expressed discomfort with how success is increasingly framed in opposition to others. “Since when did your success depend upon someone else’s failure?” she asked, pointing out how the pressure to stay relevant has led many to construct public personas that do not align with their actual work. Calling out the growing disconnect between image and output, she said, “You have to create a voice, but that voice you are trying to create beyond films is not matching with the work you are doing.”

For Taapsee, the idea that one person’s rise must come at the cost of another’s credibility is troubling, which is why she prefers investing in herself and her close circle rather than indulging in tactics like “planting articles.”

Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming projects

Taapsee, who has built a distinct career with films such as Thappad, Badla and Rashmi Rocket, was last seen in Khel Khel Mein. She will next appear in Gandhari, a revenge drama directed by Devashish Makhija and produced by Kanika Dhillon’s Katha Pictures.

Gandhari is set to premiere on Netflix.

