Football

Subroto Cup International Football Tournament: Meghalaya School Wins Sub-Junior Boys Title

Nongiri Presbyterian stunned the Uttar Pradesh side within 30 seconds of the start, taking the lead from the first attack of the match

subroto cup 2024 final boys twitter X
The finalists of the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament Sub-Junior Boys. Photo: X | Subroto Cup Official
info_icon

A dominant Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya, clinched the Sub-Junior Boys title in the 63rd Subroto Cup International Football Tournament with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (More Sports News)

Prosperwell Ryntong (1st minute, 34th) scored a brace while Namebanlam Nongkseh (48th) scored the third goal for the winners at the Army Service Corps Centre.

Air Marshal Nagesh Kapoor presented the trophy to the winners along with Indian badminton star HS Prannoy and athlete Ashwini Akkunji.

Nongiri Presbyterian stunned the Uttar Pradesh side within 30 seconds of the start, taking the lead from the first attack of the match.

Prosperwell's expert finish found the top corner, giving no chance to the goalkeeper for an early lead in the final.

Subroto Cup sub-junior boys tournament in Bengaluru. - Photo: X | @tracomiaf
Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Tournament: Sri Lanka Schools FA, Minerva Public Record Big Wins

BY PTI

The Meghalaya side were clearly the better team in the first half, attacking with conviction and putting pressure on the opposition. They came close to doubling their lead on various occasions, hitting the crossbar twice and being denied by the goalkeeper the other time.

Prosperwell doubled the advantage in the second half, capitalising on an error made by the Uttar Pradesh goalkeeper. The keeper failed to collect a free-kick, and the rebound fell to Prosperwell, who tapped the ball into an empty net.

Meghalaya continued to play some exciting football, looking dangerous with every move going forward. Substitute Namebanlam scored the third goal from one such move, putting the game beyond the reach of the opposition with his neat finish.

The winners received Rs. 4,00,000 while the runner-up received Rs. 2,00,000.

The losing semi-finalists got Rs. 50,000 each while the losing quarterfinalist teams were given Rs. 25,000 each.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025: KL Rahul's Future At LSG Remains Uncertain, Sanjiv Goenka Praises Him as 'Integral'
  2. LLC Returns With Third Season; Takes Cricketers To Kashmir After Nearly Four Decades
  3. ICC Test Rankings: Kohli, Jaiswal Rise As Rohit Drops To Sixth Spot
  4. Spain's Unheralded Cricket Record: Top 10 Winning Streaks In T20Is
  5. WI Vs SA: Allowing West Indies To Play 'Natural Game' Crucial In South Africa T20I Series Win, Says Chase
Football News
  1. Arsenal: Gunners' Attacking Efficiency The Difference This Season, Insists Mikel Arteta
  2. Romelu Lukaku To Napoli: Belgian Lands In Italy To Rekindle Winning Relationship With Antonio Conte
  3. La Liga: Patience Is The Key, Says Michel After Girona's Underwhelming Start
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Draw Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UCL Draw On TV And Online In India
  5. La Liga: Barcelona Confirm Midfield Blow As Marc Bernal Suffers ACL Injury
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 2 Men's Singles Wrap: Alcaraz Reaches Second Round; Sinner Dominates The Court - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 2 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Marches Into The Second Round In Style; Swiatek Wins - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Blocking Out Nadal Grand Slam Record After Tu Victory
  4. US Open: Emotional Raducanu Hoping Lessons Will Be Learned From Kenin Defeat
  5. Dan Evans Rallies Past Karen Khachanov To Win Longest Match In US Open History
Hockey News
  1. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  2. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  3. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  4. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'
  5. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengal Bandh: 64 Arrested, Leaders Detained; IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  2. Uttarakhand: Families Evacuated, Vehicles Under Debris After Landslide At Varunavat Hill
  3. Kolkata Doctor Death: IMA Suspends Membership Of Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh
  4. Night Patrolling, Access Regulation: Union Health Ministry's Measures To Ensure Doctors' Safety
  5. Cabinet To Set Up 12 Industrial Smart Cities In 10 States To Boost Manufacturing | Full List
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  2. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  3. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  4. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  5. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
US News
  1. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  2. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
  3. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
  4. Hungry While Moving Houses? Pizza Hut’s ‘Moving Box Table’ Got Your Back
  5. Labor Day 2024: The Story Behind The Holiday And How It Began
World News
  1. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Released From Custody, Court Appearance Awaited
  2. Where Are The Atlantic Hurricanes? Experts Puzzled By Lack Of Storms
  3. Bangladesh's Interim Government Led By Yunus Lifts Ban On The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami Party
  4. Disney Faces Backlash For Denying DAS Passes To Disabled Child | What Is Disney DAS Pass?
  5. Do Sunita Williams And Barry Wilmore Have Enough Food For Their Extra 6 Months In Space? See Details
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Bandh: 64 Arrested, Leaders Detained; IMA Suspends RG Kar Hospital Principal's Membership
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 28, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Gaza's First Polio Case In 25 Years Hits 10-Month-Old Boy Amid Humanitarian Crisis
  4. Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Delhi-NCR, IMD Issues 'Yellow Alert'; Death Toll In Tripura Flood Rises To 31
  5. Bihar: 76 Schools Closed Till August 31 Amid Rising Water Level Of Ganga River
  6. Bihar: Mob Stuffs Chilli Powder Into 'Suspected' Thief's Private Parts In Araria; One Arrested
  7. Kuber Yantra: Understanding Its Significance, Benefits, And Placement
  8. Mamata Says 'Sorry' Over Kolkata Rape Case, Promises Law Ensuring Death Penalty For Rapists