FIDE World Cup 2025: D Gukesh Ready To Lead Indian Contingent In Goa

Adding more star power to the event is Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri, who enters as the highest-ranked foreign player. Though Giri has already booked his place in the 2026 Candidates, he’s still relishing the challenge. “The World Cup it’s a great event and I am going to play it regardless. It's fun to play it,” said Giri, who also reflected on his past experiences: “It’s a very tricky qualification path, whichever is the format... Once I got very close to qualifying through the World Cup. I lost the semi-final to Peter Svidler (in 2015).”