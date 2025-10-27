FIDE World Cup 2025: D Gukesh Ready To Lead Indian Contingent In Goa

The FIDE World Cup returns to India after 23 years. The tournament will be held at a resort in North Goa from October 31 to November 27, 2025, offering a total prize fund of USD 2 million

D
Deepak Joshi
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIDE World Cup 2025: D Gukesh Ready To Lead Indian Contingent In Goa
File photo of Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh in action at the FIDE Chess Olympiad 2024 in Budapest. Photo: FIDE/Michał Walusza
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • FIDE World Cup 2025 returns to India after 23 years, hosted in Goa

  • D Gukesh leads India as the top seed and reigning world champion

  • Over 200 players from 82 countries will compete for a USD 2 million prize pool

World Chess Champion D Gukesh is ready to make his mark once again, this time on home soil. As the FIDE World Cup 2025 returns to India after 23 long years, the 19-year-old prodigy will headline the prestigious event in Goa.

The World Cup, scheduled from October 31 to November 27, 2025, will take place at a luxury resort in North Goa and feature a prize pool of USD 2 million. Over 200 players from 82 countries will battle it out in a grueling knockout format, with the top three finishers earning spots in the 2026 Candidates Tournament, the next major step toward the World Chess Championship crown.

Indians will once again be the favourites to dominate in the tournament. Earlier this year, Divya Deshmukh had won the women's FIDE World Cup in an all-Indian final after defeating veteran Koneru Humpy.

D Gukesh’s Return to Goa

Reflecting on the event, D Gukesh expressed his excitement about playing in familiar territory. “I am really excited about the World Cup. Playing anywhere in India is great and I have some great memories of Goa. I have played some junior events there. So, looking forward to being there,” said the Chennai-based grandmaster, who enters the event as the top seed.

Back in 2019, a 13-year-old Gukesh finished 10th in the Category ‘A’ Goa International Open Grandmasters Tournament, an early glimpse of the potential that would later carry him to world champion status. Six years later, he returns to the same coastal state as the reigning world champion. This time, he will skip the opening round due to a bye and is expected to face Kazybek Nogerbek of Kazakhstan in Round 2.

Related Content
Related Content

Global Stars Join the Chase for World Cup Glory

Adding more star power to the event is Dutch Grandmaster Anish Giri, who enters as the highest-ranked foreign player. Though Giri has already booked his place in the 2026 Candidates, he’s still relishing the challenge. “The World Cup it’s a great event and I am going to play it regardless. It's fun to play it,” said Giri, who also reflected on his past experiences: “It’s a very tricky qualification path, whichever is the format... Once I got very close to qualifying through the World Cup. I lost the semi-final to Peter Svidler (in 2015).”

Since adopting the knockout format in 2005, the FIDE World Cup has produced some of the most thrilling battles in modern chess. Only Viswanathan Anand and Levon Aronian have managed to win the title twice, underlining the prestige and difficulty of the competition.

With PTI Inputs...

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pratika Rawal Injury Update: India Opener Ruled Out Of Remainder Of ICC Women's World Cup - Report

  2. Temba Bavuma Returns To South Africa Squad For India Test Series - Check Full Team

  3. Prithvi Shaw Cracks Third Fastest Double Hundred In Ranji Trophy History

  4. Bangladesh Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Hope, Powell Take Caribbeans To 165/3 In First Innings

  5. Shreyas Iyer In Sydney Hospital ICU After Internal Bleeding From Rib Cage Injury: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar’s Political Odyssey: Five Decades, Fifteen Leaders

  2. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  3. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  4. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  5. Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Pakistan Declares Salman Khan A ‘Terrorist’ After Balochistan Remark At Global Forum

  2. Pakistan Army Kills 25 Militants In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

  3. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  4. UK Police Hunt White Male Suspect After ‘Racially Aggravated’ Rape of Indian-Origin Woman

  5. East Timor Joins ASEAN, Marking Bloc’s First Expansion Since The 1990s

Latest Stories

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. SIR Phase 2 Announced: Voter Roll Revision To Cover 12 States And UTs, Including West Bengal And Tamil Nadu

  3. Parvathy Thiruvothu Teams Up With Don Palathara And Dileesh Pothan For Her Next

  4. Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Ship Three Past 10-Man Malabarians

  5. India 1-2 Nepal Highlights, Tri-Nation Women’s International Friendlies 2025: Bhandari's Brace Sinks Blue Tigresses

  6. Chhath Puja, Mobility, Migration and Modernity

  7. These Videos Are Entirely Fake: Chiranjeevi Files Complaint Over AI-Generated Deepfake Videos; Requests Urgent Removal

  8. Warring Urges Voters to Back Congress in Tarn Taran Bypoll for ‘Peace and Progress’