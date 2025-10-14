FIDE World Cup 2025: D Gukesh Given First Seed In An All Indian Top Three

FIDE World Cup 2025 begins October 20 and concludes on November 27. The tournament will follow an eight-round knockout format, with the top 50 seeds automatically advancing to the second round

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indias D Gukesh
File photo of India's D Gukesh after defeating China’s Ding Liren in the 2024 World Chess Championship | Photo: FIDE/Eng Chin An via PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • D Gukesh will be top seed in the upcoming FIDE World Cup 2025

  • Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa are the second and third seeds respectively

  • FIDE World Cup 2025 begins October 20 and concludes on November 27

World champion D Gukesh will be the top seed going into the FIDE World Cup 2025 that takes place in October-November in India's Goa. Gukesh's compatriots Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa have been handed the second and third seeds respectively. Denmark's Anish Giri is the fourth seed for the event that will take place in Goa.

206 participants from around the world will participate in the FIDE World Cup 2025 with the event carrying a hefty prize purse of USD 2 million. The tournament has added significance as the top three from the event will gain a direct entry to the Candidates 2026. The winner of Candidates gets a shot at the World Championship which is currently resting on Gukesh's shoulders.

USA's Wesley So is the fifth seed followed by Vincent Keymer, Wei Yi, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Hans Niemann in that order.

Indians will once again be the favourites to dominate in the tournament. Earlier this year, Divya Deshmukh had won the women's FIDE World Cup in an all-Indian final after defeating veteran Koneru Humpy.

Divya Deshmukh clinched a historic title triumph at the FIDE Women’s World Cup. - FIDE/Andrei Anosov via PTI
Divya Deshmukh Earns FIDE World Cup 2025 Wild Card, To Compete Alongside D Gukesh Again

BY Outlook Sports Desk

FIDE World Cup 2025 Schedule

FIDE World Cup 2025 begins October 20 and concludes on November 27. The tournament will follow an eight-round knockout format, with the top 50 seeds automatically advancing to the second round.

Related Content
Related Content

Rounds 1 to 3 will take place from November 1 to 9, followed by a rest day on November 10. Rounds 4 to 6 will run from November 11 to 19, with another rest day on November 20. The last two rounds will go on from November 21 to 26.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios Explained

  2. Gautam Gambhir's Blueprint: Ranji Trophy Grind Before South Africa Test Series

  3. 'Extremely Shameful': Gambhir Slams Srikkanth For Targeting 23-Year-Olds To Run YouTube Channel

  4. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: Where Do India Stand After 2-0 Sweep Over West Indies?

  5. Gautam Gambhir Non-Committal On Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma For ICC ODI World Cup 2027

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. How Will The RSS Align Its Philosophy Of Cultural Homogeneity With Adivasi Identities?

  3. Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

  4. Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe Into Karur Stampede That Claimed 41 Lives

  5. RSS's Shadow Dance With Sufism In Kashmir Explained

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ease Border Tensions Through Dialogue

  2. Trump Hails Gaza Ceasefire As ‘Dawn of a New Middle East’ in Knesset Address

  3. Trump Takes A Victory Lap In The Middle East After 'Historic Breakthrough'

  4. Afghanistan Halts Border Clash With Pakistan After Gulf Nations’ Request

  5. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  2. NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir

  3. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  4. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  5. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  6. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  7. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: Gill Leads India To 2-0 Sweep In Maiden Series Win As Captain

  8. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs