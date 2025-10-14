FIDE World Cup 2025: D Gukesh Given First Seed In An All Indian Top Three

D Gukesh will be top seed in the upcoming FIDE World Cup 2025
World champion D Gukesh will be the top seed going into the FIDE World Cup 2025 that takes place in October-November in India's Goa. Gukesh's compatriots Arjun Erigaisi and R Praggnanandhaa have been handed the second and third seeds respectively. Denmark's Anish Giri is the fourth seed for the event that will take place in Goa.
206 participants from around the world will participate in the FIDE World Cup 2025 with the event carrying a hefty prize purse of USD 2 million. The tournament has added significance as the top three from the event will gain a direct entry to the Candidates 2026. The winner of Candidates gets a shot at the World Championship which is currently resting on Gukesh's shoulders.
USA's Wesley So is the fifth seed followed by Vincent Keymer, Wei Yi, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Hans Niemann in that order.
Indians will once again be the favourites to dominate in the tournament. Earlier this year, Divya Deshmukh had won the women's FIDE World Cup in an all-Indian final after defeating veteran Koneru Humpy.
FIDE World Cup 2025 Schedule
FIDE World Cup 2025 begins October 20 and concludes on November 27. The tournament will follow an eight-round knockout format, with the top 50 seeds automatically advancing to the second round.
Rounds 1 to 3 will take place from November 1 to 9, followed by a rest day on November 10. Rounds 4 to 6 will run from November 11 to 19, with another rest day on November 20. The last two rounds will go on from November 21 to 26.