Divya Deshmukh Earns FIDE World Cup 2025 Wild Card, To Compete Alongside D Gukesh Again

Deshmukh, who is just 19 years old and hails from Nagpur, Maharashtra, will join a strong Indian contingent of 20 other players in this single-elimination event, spearheaded by current world champion D Gukesh. The biennial championship features 206 of the world’s top chess players battling in a knockout format over three weeks, with the top three finishers securing a place in the 2026 Candidates Tournament.