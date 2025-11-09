FIDE Chess WC: D Gukesh Exits After Tough Loss To Frederik Svane; Erigaisi, Praggnanandhaa Reach 3rd Round

Grandmaster D. Gukesh of India during the Round 11 match against Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana of USA at the FIDE Candidates 2024 chess tournament Photo: X/D Gukesh

Grandmaster D. Gukesh of India during the Round 11 match against Grandmaster Fabiano Caruana of USA at the FIDE Candidates 2024 chess tournament Photo: X/D Gukesh