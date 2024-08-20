Football

Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Tournament: Sri Lanka Schools FA, Minerva Public Record Big Wins

In a Group E fixture at the Air Force HQ Training Ground, defending champions Minerva Public School crushed SFS Higher Secondary School, Nagaland 11-0 for their first win

Subroto Cup sub-junior boys tournament in Bengaluru. Photo: X | @tracomiaf
Sri Lanka Schools Football Association and Minerva Public School Mohali recorded wins by huge margins on the second day of the Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Inter School Football Tournament in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Aston Haken netted a hat-trick as Sri Lanka Schools FA notched up a huge win by 10-0 against the Gyanmata High School, DD & DNH in a Group B fixture played at Air Force School in Jalahalli.

Umar, Areeb Pakeer and Vishan Anjelo scored a brace each while Mursheed also got onto the scoresheet.

In a Group E fixture at the Air Force HQ Training Ground, defending champions Minerva Public School crushed SFS Higher Secondary School, Nagaland 11-0 for their first win.

For the winners, Lhungdim scored a hat-trick while Demami scored a brace. Tony, Yohenba, Rimosen, Azam and Rahup scored a goal each.

In other matches, Infocus India Public School, West Bengal beat Indira Modern High School, Haryana 7-0 and Govt. Chawngfinga Middle School, Mizoram thumped Ebenezer High School, Tripura 6-0.

Perpetual Succour Convent High School, Goa overcame The Air Force School, New Delhi 5-0.

Players in action during the Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Tournament. - Photo: X | Subroto Cup
Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Tournament: Three Teams Disqualified For Fielding Overage Players

Results:

Group A: NNMHSS, Chelembra, Kerala drew Army Boys Sports Company, Bengaluru 1-1; 01 Goa Battalion, NCC bt Maharana Pratap Sports College, Uttarakhand 3-0.

Group B: Sri Lanka Schools Football Association bt Gyanmata High School, D&D and D&NH 10-0.

Group C: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan bt The Army Public School, New Delhi 4-0.

Group D: Mother’s Pride Public School, Himachal Pradesh bt GSSS Mazara Dingrian, Punjab 3-1.

Group E: Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh drew Ramkrishna Mission Vivekanand Vidyapeeth, Chhattisgarh 1-1; Minerva Public School, Mohali (CISCE) bt SFS Higher Secondary School, Nagaland 11- 0.

Group F: Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School, Tamil Nadu bt Sainik School, Kunjpura 2-0.

Group G: Perpetual Succour Convent High School, Goa bt The Air Force School, New Delhi 5-0; St. Stephen’s School, Chandigarh bt St. Xavier’s High School, Jharkhand 2-0.

Group H: Infocus India Public School, West Bengal (CBSE) bt Indira Modern High School, Haryana 7-0; Govt. Chawngfinga Middle School, Mizoram bt Ebenezer High School, Tripura 6-0.

