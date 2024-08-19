Football

Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Tournament: Three Teams Disqualified For Fielding Overage Players

A Skeletal Age Estimation Test was conducted as per the regulations of the tournament and the criteria set by the All India Football Federation (AIFF)

subroto cup football tournament X
Players in action during the Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Tournament. Photo: X | Subroto Cup
info_icon

Three teams were disqualified for fielding overage players in the 63rd Subroto Cup sub-junior boys international football tournament which got underway on Monday. (More Football News)

Nazareth Model High School, Dima Hasao, Assam; Nehru Public School, Jamui, Bihar and Ultou Government Model High School, Bishnupur, Manipur were the teams disqualified from the tournament.

An official announcement to this effect was made by the Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society, which is under the aegis of the Air Force Sports Control Board.

"The above-mentioned teams were found out to field more than four players who were above the cut-off age which led to the disqualification of the teams," said a release.

A Skeletal Age Estimation Test was conducted as per the regulations of the tournament and the criteria set by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The results of the matches played on Day 1 by the three disqualified teams were declared null and void.

Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri with teammates before the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match between India and Kuwait, in Kolkata. - PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra
AIFF's New Secretary General Anilkumar Says Priority Will Be Improvement In Quality Of Football

BY PTI

The reports of three other teams -- from Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra -- are awaited which will be received on Tuesday and a decision will be made based on those results, according to a release.

In the last edition, 16 teams were disqualified from the tournament for fielding overage players.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs SL: England Announce Playing XI For 1st Test; Potts, Lawrence Make Comeback
  2. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: Dan Lawrence Replaces Zak Crawley; Matthew Potts Gets 1st Call-Up In A Year
  3. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs BAN Match
  4. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Should Have Played Duleep Trophy: Sunil Gavaskar
  5. Australia Vs India Series: Pat Cummins 'Drawing On' Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Football News
  1. Subroto Cup Sub-Junior Boys Tournament: Three Teams Disqualified For Fielding Overage Players
  2. Germany Captain Ilkay Gundogan Retires From International Football
  3. English Premier League Matchday 1: Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
  4. Football Transfers: Real Sociedad President Reveals Mikel Merino Talks With Arsenal
  5. Leon Goretzka's Exit From Bayern Munich 'Makes Sense', Says Rudi Voller
Tennis News
  1. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  2. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  3. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Health Ministry Orders 25% Boost In Security At Central Government Hospitals
  2. India Prepares As Global Mpox Cases Rise: Hospitals, Airports Alerted - 10 Points
  3. 'Govt Was Very Broad-Minded': IB Minister Vaishnaw Says Broadcasting Bill Will Require Extensive Consultations
  4. Udaipur Teen Succumbs To Stabbing Injuries After 4 Days, Police Deployed In Sensitive Areas
  5. Watch: 5 Bikers Harass Woman On Scooter In Agra; All Arrested
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
  2. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Is Lifting the Land. Could It Slow Rising Seas?
  3. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
  4. Blake Lively Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur In Resurfaced Interviews. Fans Outraged
  5. Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago
World News
  1. US Says Israel Has Accepted Cease-fire Proposal, Calls On Hamas To Do Same
  2. Italy: British Tech Giant Mike Lynch Among 6 Missing After Luxury Superyacht Sinks In Sicily
  3. Why August 2024's Super Blue Moon Is So Rare And When To See The Next One
  4. Antarctica’s Melting Ice Is Lifting the Land. Could It Slow Rising Seas?
  5. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign