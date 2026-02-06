ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out List Of Key Players To Miss Entire Tournament

Josh Hazlewood is set to join the Australian team in the Super Eight stage (if they qualify)
Indian team is also waiting for a confirmation on Washington Sundar's availability for the World Cup
Ben Dwarshuis has been roped in as Pat Cummins replacement
While injuries are part and parcel of sports, losing key players before a marquee tournament is a major blow for any team, as it could disrupt the entire team combination.
As the 2026 T20 World Cup is just a day away now, like every important tournament, this time also we have some big names of world cricket, who will miss the competition either fully or partially.
Let's have a quick look at some of the big names of cricket who will either miss the entire T20 World Cup due to injuries.
Pat Cummins
Australia's captain Pat Cummins is one of the prominent names who have been ruled out of the T20 World Cup. The lanky spearhead fast bowler hasn't been able to completely recover from the back injury he's carrying for a long time.
Though the Australian team was hoping that he might be available for the prestigious ICC tournament, the skipper decided against it, keeping in mind the gruelling Test schedule ahead this year. Ben Dwarshuis replaced his in the T20I squad.
Adam Milne
Adam Milne is another fast bowler who won't feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup due to injury. The Kiwi bowler tore his left hamstring while playing in the SA20 league last month.
It is a significant blow for New Zealand, given the limited pool of cricket available in the country. He's been replaced by all-rounder Kyle Jamieson.
Tony de Zorzi
South Africa is another team that has been marred by injuries to some of their key players. One of them is the right-handed batter Tony de Zorzi, who suffered a right hamstring muscle tear during the tour of India last year. The Proteas have called for the left-handed Ryan Rickleton as his replacement.
Donavan Ferreira
Donovan Ferreira is another promising youngster who will miss the T20 World Cup due to a left clavicle fracture. He suffered this blow during a match between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 league.
Naveen-ul-Haq
Naveen-ul-Haq has been a mainstay of Afghanistan's T20 bowling in the last few years. However, they will not get his services during the upcoming World Cup as he's out of action due to a stress fracture on his right shoulder. Ziaur Rahman, who is a right-arm pacer, has been named as the replacement for Naveen-ul-Haq.