ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check Out List Of Key Players To Miss Entire Tournament

Washington Sundar from India and Josh Hazlewood from Australia are some of the names who are still recovering from injuries but are expected to join the tournament mid-way

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Injured players list
Australian skipper Pat Cummins has ruled himself out of the ICC T20 World Cup as he's not been able to recover fully from back injury yet. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Josh Hazlewood is set to join the Australian team in the Super Eight stage (if they qualify)

  • Indian team is also waiting for a confirmation on Washington Sundar's availability for the World Cup

  • Ben Dwarshuis has been roped in as Pat Cummins replacement

While injuries are part and parcel of sports, losing key players before a marquee tournament is a major blow for any team, as it could disrupt the entire team combination.

As the 2026 T20 World Cup is just a day away now, like every important tournament, this time also we have some big names of world cricket, who will miss the competition either fully or partially.

Let's have a quick look at some of the big names of cricket who will either miss the entire T20 World Cup due to injuries.

Pat Cummins

Australia's captain Pat Cummins is one of the prominent names who have been ruled out of the T20 World Cup. The lanky spearhead fast bowler hasn't been able to completely recover from the back injury he's carrying for a long time.

Though the Australian team was hoping that he might be available for the prestigious ICC tournament, the skipper decided against it, keeping in mind the gruelling Test schedule ahead this year. Ben Dwarshuis replaced his in the T20I squad.

Related Content
Related Content

Adam Milne

Adam Milne is another fast bowler who won't feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup due to injury. The Kiwi bowler tore his left hamstring while playing in the SA20 league last month.

It is a significant blow for New Zealand, given the limited pool of cricket available in the country. He's been replaced by all-rounder Kyle Jamieson.

Tony de Zorzi

South Africa is another team that has been marred by injuries to some of their key players. One of them is the right-handed batter Tony de Zorzi, who suffered a right hamstring muscle tear during the tour of India last year. The Proteas have called for the left-handed Ryan Rickleton as his replacement.

Donavan Ferreira

Donovan Ferreira is another promising youngster who will miss the T20 World Cup due to a left clavicle fracture. He suffered this blow during a match between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 league.

Naveen-ul-Haq

Naveen-ul-Haq has been a mainstay of Afghanistan's T20 bowling in the last few years. However, they will not get his services during the upcoming World Cup as he's out of action due to a stress fracture on his right shoulder. Ziaur Rahman, who is a right-arm pacer, has been named as the replacement for Naveen-ul-Haq.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana's Masterclass Powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru to Second Title

  2. RCB Vs DC: Jemimah Rodrigues ‘Proud’ Of Delhi Capitals Despite Fourth Consecutive WPL Final Defeat

  3. RCB Vs DC, WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana Scores Fastest Fifty In Women's Premier League Final's History - Check Details

  4. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Clears India's Stance For Clash Against Pakistan - Here's What He Said

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Skipper Salman Agha Looks To Avoid USA Upset Repeat – ‘That’s History Now’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  2. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

  3. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  4. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  5. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  2. Are 807 Missing Persons In Jan 2026 Extraordinary When Delhi Averages 2,000 Cases A Month?

  3. Ghaziabad: Three Teens Jump From Ninth Floor Over Alleged Korean Online Game Addiction

  4. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Unrelenting Proclivity For Hate Speech

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

Entertainment News

  1. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  2. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  3. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  4. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  5. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

US News

  1. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  2. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  3. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  4. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  5. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

World News

  1. Pakistan Army Says 216 Terrorists Killed In Balochistan

  2. Pakistan Army Concludes Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1 In Balochistan: 216 Terrorists Killed

  3. US-India Trade Deal: Time To Broaden Base Of India-Russia Economic Ties

  4. Washington Post Layoffs: Shashi Tharoor's Son Ishaan Among One-Third Staff Cut

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

Latest Stories

  1. Supreme Court’s Stay On UGC Equity Regulations Sparks Heated Debate on Caste 

  2. One Battle After Another: Jharkhand's Failing Infrastructure For Women's Cricket

  3. Take Drink And Let’s Talk: Interviewing Bose Krishnamachari

  4. 1.08 Lakh Missing In UP: Allahabad High Court Registers PIL

  5. Why Has The Appointment Of Manipur’s New Deputy Chief Minister Sparked Protests In Delhi?

  6. Didi’s Day In The Supreme Court: Politics, Not Pleadings

  7. Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Rani Mukerji-Starrer Witnesses Dip, Inches Closer To Rs 25 Crore Mark

  8. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y