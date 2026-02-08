Services Vs Kerala Live Streaming, Santosh Trophy Final: When, Where To Watch National Football Championship Match

Kerala, meanwhile, demolished Punjab at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium in the other semifinal. Muhammed Riyas scored a brace, while Muhammed Ajsal and Viknesh M were the other scorers. Kerala displayed a firm grip on the match with their controlled passing in the middle and denied any space to Punjab. Kerala have been one of the most dominant sides in the tournament, having topped Group B with 10 points and then securing direct wins in the quarter-final and semi-final.