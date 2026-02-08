Services Vs Kerala Live Streaming, Santosh Trophy Final: When, Where To Watch National Football Championship Match

Services and Kerala qualified for the Santosh Trophy final
Services defeated Railways while Kerala beat Punjab in the semifinal
The match will take place at Dhakuakhana Football Stadium
The finalists of the Santosh Trophy 2025-26 is now confirmed. Services and Kerala are the two teams who have entered the final of the 79th National Football Championship. Dhakuakhana football stadium in Assam will host the high-voltage final match. The Services vs Kerala, Santosh Trophy 2025-26 final will be hosted at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium on Sunday, February 8.
Both teams are seven-time champions, and Sunday’s showdown will decide who claims their eighth crown. Kerala boast a proud record of nine runners-up finishes alongside their seven titles, while Services have lifted the trophy seven times and finished second on five occasions.
Services defeated Railways 2-0 in the semi-final to enter the summit clash with Kerala. Abhishek Pawar scored a brace and helped them secure a comfortable win at the Shilapathar football stadium in Assam. From the kick-off, Services looked the better team as they controlled possession, dictated the tempo and refused to give Railways any breathing space. Pawar scored the two goals in two halves. The first through a set-piece and the second by converting from the spot.
Kerala, meanwhile, demolished Punjab at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium in the other semifinal. Muhammed Riyas scored a brace, while Muhammed Ajsal and Viknesh M were the other scorers. Kerala displayed a firm grip on the match with their controlled passing in the middle and denied any space to Punjab. Kerala have been one of the most dominant sides in the tournament, having topped Group B with 10 points and then securing direct wins in the quarter-final and semi-final.
Kerala, though, will remember that the only match that they lost in the entire competition was against Services and will be keen on avenging their defeat. Services, meanwhile, will take confidence from that victory.
Services vs Kerala, Santosh Trophy Final: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Services vs Kerala, Santosh Trophy final be played?
The Services vs Kerala, Santosh Trophy final will kick off at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium in Assam on Sunday, February 08, 2026 at 1.00 pm IST.
Where will the Services vs Kerala, Santosh Trophy final be telecast and live streamed?
The Services vs Kerala, Santosh Trophy final will be streamed live on FIFA plus. Unfortunately, the match won't be telecasted live on TV channels.