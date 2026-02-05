Services 2-0 Railways Highlights, Santosh Trophy Semi-Final: Abhishekh Powar Double Fires SSB To Finals

Services football team celebrates after defeating West Bengal in Santosh Trophy quarter-final. | Photo: x/IndianFootball

Catch the highlights of the Santosh Trophy 2026 semi-final between Services and Railways at the Silapathar Football Stadium, Assam, on Thursday, February 5, 2026. Services booked their place in the finals for the 13th time with a clinical 2-0 win over Railways. After an attacking start, SSB took the lead right after the half-hour mark with a wonderful finish from Abhishek Powar. Railways responded well, but Powar scored again from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute after a foul on Zaheer Khan in the box. Follow the play-by-play updates from the Services vs Railways football match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Feb 2026, 11:33:28 am IST Services vs Railways Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: Welcome! Good morning, football fans! A bit of Indian football magic for us, as the semi-final, supposed to kick off at 1:30 PM IST, started at 11:00 AM IST instead. So, follow our live blog for the remainder of this nail-biter contest.

5 Feb 2026, 11:34:20 am IST Services vs Railways Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: 32' SSB 1-0 RSB Talk about starting in the moment! After attacking relentlessly for the opening half-hour, Abhishekh Powar gives Services the breakthrough. A long ball towards the box fell to the attacker, whose half volley left the goalkeeper flatfooted.

5 Feb 2026, 11:50:08 am IST Services vs Railways Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: HT | SSB 1-0 RSB Since going down, Railways responded well, carving out a couple of decent chances but could not capitalise on them. After three minutes of stoppage time, the referee blows his whistle to bring the first half to an end.

5 Feb 2026, 12:05:08 pm IST Services vs Railways Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: 2nd Half | SSB 1-0 RSB The referee blows his whistle, and the second half is underway. No changes at half-time for either side as a big second half awaits for Railways, who trail by a goal.

5 Feb 2026, 12:11:44 pm IST Services vs Railways Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: 52' SSB 1-0 RSB Gagandeep Singh has been a busy man in goal for Services. After holding on to a free-kick which was hit straight at him, the goalkeeper had to do well to parry a looping shot over the crossbar. Railways are mounting on the pressure.

5 Feb 2026, 12:27:21 pm IST Services vs Railways Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: 68' SSB 1-0 RSB Services have a rare foray forward, winning a corner on the right side. The ball is floated in towards the far post, but the header is not goalwards and runs away for a throw. Railways recover posession.

5 Feb 2026, 12:32:19 pm IST Services vs Railways Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: 73' SSB 2-0 RSB Zaheer Khan gets caught by the trailing leg of a defender in the box and goes down, and the referee points to the spot immediately. Abhishekh Powar setps up to take the spot kick, and he rolls it calmly into the corner, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

5 Feb 2026, 12:45:19 pm IST Services vs Railways Live Score, Santosh Trophy 2026 Semi-Final: 86' SSB 2-0 RSB How did that not go in?! Superb work from Powar, who made his way into the box and has a grounded shot trying to find the far corner. He beats the goalkeeper, but it hits the inside of the post and then rebounds outside. So, so unlucky.