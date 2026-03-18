Liverpool Vs Galatasaray Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Liverpool vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Know all about the LIV vs GAL Round of 16 second leg match, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Liverpool vs Galatasaray Preview UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 leg 2
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, center, during a training session in Liverpool, England, Tuesday, March 17, 2026, ahead of the Champions League soccer match against Galatasaray Istanbul. | Photo: AP/Peter Byrne
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Liverpool face Galatasaray in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 on Wednesday

  • Liverpool trail 1-0 after Mario Lemina’s early strike gave Galatasaray victory in the first leg

  • Find out when and where to watch the Liverpool vs Galatasaray match live on TV and online

Liverpool need to overcome a one-goal deficit when they host Galatasaray in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 clash at Anfield on Wednesday. With Arsenal beating Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, Liverpool remain the only other English Premier League side with a realistic chance of progressing to the Champions League quarter-finals, but need to beat a Gala side that has already defeated them twice this season.

After a narrow 1-0 loss in the league phase, the Reds suffered another 1-0 loss to Galatasaray in Istanbul in the Round of 16 first leg. Mario Lemina’s seventh-minute goal proved enough for the Turkish giants to secure a shock first-leg lead, which they will now need to defend at Anfield.

Liverpool are under increasing pressure, having seen their Premier League title defence fall apart spectacularly. The Reds are two points adrift of a top-four place, being held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur in their last league outing. Manager Arne Slot’s job will become even more insecure if they are knocked out of Europe as well.

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“What, of course, makes it difficult is we’ve played them (Galatasaray) already twice, and we lost twice against them,” Slot said in the pre-match press conference. “The good thing is that now, for the first time, we play at home and we have the support of our fans, who will be supportive again tomorrow night, because that’s what they’ve always been and will always be for this club.”

For Galatasaray, it won’t be an easy task, as the Cimbom are yet to beat Liverpool at Anfield. However, the Turkish giants have what is likely their best shot of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals since 2012-13.

“We played two home matches. Now we will face Liverpool for the third time, but we will be playing away,” head coach Okan Buruk said. “We will play to win. Once again, we need to play to win, not just to avoid conceding goals, but to really defend together during the game and then convert the chances we will create into goals.”

Liverpool vs Galatasaray: Head-To-Head Record

Liverpool and Galatasaray have faced each other seven times across all competitions. Galatasaray hold a big head-to-head lead, winning four of those matches compared to just a solitary win for Liverpool. Two games ended as draws.

Liverpool vs Galatasaray: Team News

Liverpool have a lengthy injury list, with Alexander Isak (broken leg), Wataru Endo (broken ankle), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring injury), Conor Bradley (knee injury), and Giovanni Leoni (cruciate ligament injury) all being long-term absentees.

Joe Gomez, who missed training on Tuesday, remains a doubt, but Slot will likely turn to him, especially as there remain question marks about the fitness of Ibrahima Konate as well, who missed the game against Spurs.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, will be without reserve goalkeeper Enes Buyuk, who is out with a shoulder injury. However, they will be without key centre-back Davinson Sanchez, with Buruk claiming that it “is certainly an important loss” for the club.

Liverpool vs Galatasaray: Predicted Lineups

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz; Hugo Ekitike.

Galatasaray: Ugurcan Cakir; Sacha Boey, Wilfried Singo, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ismail Jakobs; Lucas Torreira, Mario Lemina; Baris Alper Yilmaz, Gabriel Sara, Noa Lang; Victor Osimhen.

Liverpool vs Galatasaray: Prediction

It is tough to call the match, considering the inconsistent form shown by Liverpool this season. With no wins in their last three games across all competitions, the Reds are not at their best, while Galatasaray have the experience of beating them twice. The hosts will give it a good go, but the Turkish visitors will likely grind out a narrow win.

Prediction: Liverpool 0-1 Galatasaray

Liverpool vs Galatasaray: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Liverpool vs Galatasaray, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg being played?

A

The Liverpool vs Galatasaray, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will be played on Wednesday, March 18, 2026. In India, the game will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on March 19. The match will be hosted at Anfield in Liverpool.

Q

Where to watch the Liverpool vs Galatasaray, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg live online?

A

The Liverpool vs Galatasaray, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Liverpool vs Galatasaray, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg live on TV?

A

The Liverpool vs Galatasaray, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will be televised on Sony TEN 2, 3, and 4 TV channels in India.

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