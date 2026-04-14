Liverpool Vs PSG LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: The Reds Aim To Repeat 2019 Heroics Against Les Parisians

Liverpool Vs PSG LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the second leg of the quarter-final between The Reds and Les Parisians at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, UK

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Vikas Patwal
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Liverpool Vs PSG LIVE Score
Liverpool will take on PSG in the 2nd leg of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26. X/Liverpool FC
Liverpool Vs PSG LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd leg of the quarter-finals between the Reds and Les Parisians at the Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, UK. The defending champions thumped the Reds by 2-0 in the first leg courtesy of goals from Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Liverpool aims to repeat the 2019 heroics, when they made a comeback from a 0-3 deficit against Barcelona at the same venue. On the other hand, PSG have had a great run in the tournament so far. After dropping down to the knockout phase play-offs, Luis Enrique’s team has been flawless, beating Monaco and scoring eight goals against Chelsea. Check out the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.
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Liverpool Vs PSG LIVE Score, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Hi There!

Hello football fans! We're back with the live coverage of the 2nd leg of the quarter-finals between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain at the Anfield in Liverpool, UK. Stay tuned for the live updates and real-time updates of the match.

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