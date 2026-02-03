West Bengal Vs Services Highlights, Santosh Trophy 2025-26 QF: SSCB Storm Into Semi-Finals With Dramatic Penalty Win

West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: Streaming & Telecast Info
Here's how to watch the Santosh Trophy 2025/26 quarterfinals in India:
TV channel: NA
Live stream: FIFA+
West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: Venues
Dhakuakhana Football Stadium in Dhakuakhana, Assam
Silapathar Football Stadium in Silapathar, Assam
West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: Last Eight Teams
West Bengal
Tamil Nadu
Rajasthan
Assam
Kerala
Railways
Punjab
Services
West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: Kick Off!
And we’re underway! West Bengal look sharp from the start, but Services are pressing hard, the action is heating up already.
West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: 19'
West Bengal are knocking on the door, creating chances and probing the Services defense, but luck hasn’t been on their side yet. Services are standing firm, digging in, and making it tough, this one’s shaping up to be a real battle.
West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: Half-Time
No breakthrough yet in this one! West Bengal are creating chances and testing the Services defense, but the visitors are holding strong. Both teams will be looking to come out sharper in the second half, still anyone’s game.
West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: Second Half Underway
We’re back on the pitch! West Bengal will be pushing hard to break the deadlock, but Services aren’t giving an inch. Brace yourself, this one’s still wide open.
West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: 69'
Chances are coming, but luck hasn’t smiled yet! West Bengal are probing, Services are defending resolutely, still anyone’s game as both teams hunt for that breakthrough.
West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: 79'
Still goalless here! West Bengal are knocking on the door, but Services are holding firm, keeping the scoreboard blank. Tension is building as both teams hunt for that crucial first goal.
West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: Penalty Shootout Time!
Still no goals even after extra time, both sides have battled, defended, and refused to blink. Now it’s down to the ultimate test of nerves, we’re heading into penalties.
One kick can change everything. Who holds their nerve?
Services March Into Semi-Finals
West Bengal’s title defense came to a dramatic end as they fell 2-3 to Services on penalties in their quarterfinal clash at Dhakuakhana Football Stadium.