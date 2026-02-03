West Bengal Vs Services Highlights, Santosh Trophy 2025-26 QF: SSCB Storm Into Semi-Finals With Dramatic Penalty Win

West Bengal’s title defense came to a dramatic end as they fell 2-3 to Services on penalties. File

West Bengal Vs Services Highlights, Santosh Trophy 2025-26 QF: Defending champions West Bengal saw their Santosh Trophy 2025-26 campaign end in heartbreak as Services edged them 3-2 on penalties in a tense quarterfinal at Dhakuakhana Football Stadium. The match remained goalless after 120 minutes, with both sides creating opportunities but unable to convert. In the nerve-wracking shootout, Services kept their composure, converting their spot-kicks while West Bengal faltered, sealing a dramatic victory and a place in the semi-finals.

LIVE UPDATES

3 Feb 2026, 11:55:08 am IST West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: Streaming & Telecast Info Here's how to watch the Santosh Trophy 2025/26 quarterfinals in India: TV channel: NA

Live stream: FIFA+

3 Feb 2026, 01:00:19 pm IST West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: Venues Dhakuakhana Football Stadium in Dhakuakhana, Assam

Silapathar Football Stadium in Silapathar, Assam

3 Feb 2026, 01:58:00 pm IST West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: Last Eight Teams West Bengal

Tamil Nadu

Rajasthan

Assam

Kerala

Railways

Punjab

Services

3 Feb 2026, 02:19:53 pm IST West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: Kick Off! And we’re underway! West Bengal look sharp from the start, but Services are pressing hard, the action is heating up already.

3 Feb 2026, 02:33:05 pm IST West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: 19' West Bengal are knocking on the door, creating chances and probing the Services defense, but luck hasn’t been on their side yet. Services are standing firm, digging in, and making it tough, this one’s shaping up to be a real battle.

3 Feb 2026, 02:58:03 pm IST West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: Half-Time No breakthrough yet in this one! West Bengal are creating chances and testing the Services defense, but the visitors are holding strong. Both teams will be looking to come out sharper in the second half, still anyone’s game.

3 Feb 2026, 03:25:33 pm IST West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: Second Half Underway We’re back on the pitch! West Bengal will be pushing hard to break the deadlock, but Services aren’t giving an inch. Brace yourself, this one’s still wide open.

3 Feb 2026, 03:38:44 pm IST West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: 69' Chances are coming, but luck hasn’t smiled yet! West Bengal are probing, Services are defending resolutely, still anyone’s game as both teams hunt for that breakthrough.

3 Feb 2026, 04:08:10 pm IST West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: 79' Still goalless here! West Bengal are knocking on the door, but Services are holding firm, keeping the scoreboard blank. Tension is building as both teams hunt for that crucial first goal.

3 Feb 2026, 04:44:26 pm IST West Bengal Vs Services LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: Penalty Shootout Time! Still no goals even after extra time, both sides have battled, defended, and refused to blink. Now it’s down to the ultimate test of nerves, we’re heading into penalties. One kick can change everything. Who holds their nerve?

3 Feb 2026, 05:45:10 pm IST Services March Into Semi-Finals West Bengal’s title defense came to a dramatic end as they fell 2-3 to Services on penalties in their quarterfinal clash at Dhakuakhana Football Stadium.