Punjab Vs Kerala Live Streaming, Santosh Trophy Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch National Football Championship Match

Punjab's fate was decided in a thrilling penalty shootout, where they managed to come out on top. They got the better of Tamil Nadu on a 4-1 in the tie-breaker. Jatinder Singh Rana scored in the first half, giving Punjab the lead. It looked like Punjab will see the game out, but M. Umashankar converted a penalty in the 84th minute and that forced the match into extra time and shootout.