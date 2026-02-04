Punjab Vs Kerala Live Streaming, Santosh Trophy Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch National Football Championship Match

Here is all you need to know about the Punjab vs Kerala, Santosh Trophy 2025-26 semi-final: preview, telecast and live streaming details

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: soubhagya chatterjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
punjab-vs-kerala-live-streaming-santosh-trophy-2025-26-semifinal-when-where-to-watch
Punjab players during Santosh Trophy 2025-26 Photo: AIFF
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Railways, Services, Punjab and Kerala qualified for the Santosh Trophy semifinal

  • Punjab will play Kerala in the second semifinal

  • The match will take place at Dhakuakhana Football Stadium

The four teams who will compete in the Santosh Trophy 2025-26 final four is now confirmed. Railways, Services, Punjab and Kerala are the four teams who have entered the semifinal of the 79th National Football Championship. Dhakuakhana and Silapathar will host the two semifinal matches. Punjab will clash with Kerala in the second semifinal at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium on Thursday, February 5.

Punjab's fate was decided in a thrilling penalty shootout, where they managed to come out on top. They got the better of Tamil Nadu on a 4-1 in the tie-breaker. Jatinder Singh Rana scored in the first half, giving Punjab the lead. It looked like Punjab will see the game out, but M. Umashankar converted a penalty in the 84th minute and that forced the match into extra time and shootout.

Both teams defended cautiously in the extra time and entered the tiebreaker. Akashdeep Singh converted the first take and pulled Punjab ahead as Karandeep Singh saved Henry Joseph Immanuel's spotkick. Harjit doubled Punjab's lead although M. Umashankar once again scored to minimise the gap. But, after that, Akashman Chaudhary, Jagdeep Singh scored and Vineeth Kumar Velmurugan missed, which sealed the fate of the game.

Kerala, meanwhile, secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Assam to make their way into the semi-final. Manoj M powered them ahead in the 17th minute by helping in a backward header from Muhammed Ajsal. Ajsal followed it up by scoring himself from a cut-back from Sandeep S.

Related Content
Related Content

Kerala stepped back a little, slowing down the tempo of the game in the second game. Utilising the opportunity, Assam piled on pressure on them, but they absorbed everything. Eventually, another opportunity opened up in the injury time and Aboobacker Dilshad put the final nail in the coffin, making it 3-0.

West Bengal’s title defense came to a dramatic end as they fell 2-3 to Services on penalties. - File
West Bengal Vs Services Highlights, Santosh Trophy 2025-26 QF: SSCB Storm Into Semi-Finals With Dramatic Penalty Win

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Punjab vs Kerala, Santosh Trophy Semi-Final: Telecast, Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Punjab vs Kerala, Santosh Trophy semi-final be played?

The Punjab vs Kerala, Santosh Trophy semi-final will kick off at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium in Konwar Ghahi, Assam on Thursday, February 05, 2026, at 1.30 pm IST.

Where will the Punjab vs Kerala, Santosh Trophy semi-final be telecast and live streamed?

The Punjab vs Kerala, Santosh Trophy semi-final will be streamed live on FIFA plus. Unfortunately, the match won't be telecasted live on TV channels.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Up Match: Varun Snares Rickelton | SA 96/4 (9.1)

  2. Pakistan Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup Warm-Ups: Match Called Off Amid Incessant Rain In Colombo

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: USA Players Soak In Mumbai Culture Before India Clash, Enjoy 'Pani Puri'

  4. 'Sorry, What's The Question?' MS Dhoni On Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's India Future

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Among Five Players To Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

  2. What Next For Carlos Alcaraz? Calendar Slam Talks Grow After Spaniard's Historic Australian Open Win

  3. Australian Open 2026 Prize Money: How Much Will Men's Singles Winner Carlos Alcaraz Earn?

  4. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic To Complete Career Grand Slam At 22 Years Old

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Novak Djokovic Highlights, Australian Open Final: Spaniard Conquers Melbourne, Completes Career Slam

Badminton

  1. India Vs Singapore Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND Defeat SGP 3-2 In Group Opener

  2. Badminton Asia Team Championships: India Women Kickstart Campaign With Victory As They Defeat Myanmar 5-0

  3. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: IND-W Sweep MMR-W 5-0 In Group Opener

  4. India-W Vs Myanmar-W Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: When And Where To Watch?

  5. Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: IND-W To Defend Title Sans Sindhu; Lakshya To Lead Men's Team - Schedule, Streaming

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Amid Ethnic Strife, BJP Elects Yumnam Khemchand Singh As Legislature Party Leader, Set To Become CM

  2. Maharashtra Politics: Sunetra Pawar Becomes Dy CM, Merger Of Factions Put On Hold For Now

  3. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  4. Barmer Bradman: From Viral Sixes to Vacant Nets, Unfinished Cricketing Journey of Mumal Meher

  5. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  2. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

  3. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  4. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  5. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

World News

  1. US-India Deal: What We Know & Unanswered Questions

  2. How The India-US Deal Is A Masterclass In Diplomacy

  3. Russia Reaffirms Bilateral Partnership With India Amid US Trade Deal Claims

  4. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  5. Paris Prosecutors Raid Elon Musk's X Offices In France

Latest Stories

  1. Endgame For Maoism: Why Tribals in Chhattisgarh Are Resisting Mining Again

  2. Geographical Multiverses: Migration, Dislocation, And Belonging In Global Literature

  3. Jaishankar, Rubio Welcome Indo-US Trade Deal In Washington

  4. Delhi Court Summons Congress Leaders In Defamation Case Filed By Rajat Sharma

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Tickets: Third-Stage Sales Now Open - What Fans Need To Know

  6. Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari To Arrive On Netflix; Check Out First-Look Stills

  7. Albacete Vs Barcelona: Yamal Shines As Barca Seal Semifinal Spot With 2-1 Win

  8. Mamata Banerjee Turns Poet To Protest Electoral Roll Revision