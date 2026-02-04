Punjab Vs Kerala Live Streaming, Santosh Trophy Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch National Football Championship Match

Railways, Services, Punjab and Kerala qualified for the Santosh Trophy semifinal
Punjab will play Kerala in the second semifinal
The match will take place at Dhakuakhana Football Stadium
The four teams who will compete in the Santosh Trophy 2025-26 final four is now confirmed. Railways, Services, Punjab and Kerala are the four teams who have entered the semifinal of the 79th National Football Championship. Dhakuakhana and Silapathar will host the two semifinal matches. Punjab will clash with Kerala in the second semifinal at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium on Thursday, February 5.
Punjab's fate was decided in a thrilling penalty shootout, where they managed to come out on top. They got the better of Tamil Nadu on a 4-1 in the tie-breaker. Jatinder Singh Rana scored in the first half, giving Punjab the lead. It looked like Punjab will see the game out, but M. Umashankar converted a penalty in the 84th minute and that forced the match into extra time and shootout.
Both teams defended cautiously in the extra time and entered the tiebreaker. Akashdeep Singh converted the first take and pulled Punjab ahead as Karandeep Singh saved Henry Joseph Immanuel's spotkick. Harjit doubled Punjab's lead although M. Umashankar once again scored to minimise the gap. But, after that, Akashman Chaudhary, Jagdeep Singh scored and Vineeth Kumar Velmurugan missed, which sealed the fate of the game.
Kerala, meanwhile, secured a comfortable 3-0 victory over Assam to make their way into the semi-final. Manoj M powered them ahead in the 17th minute by helping in a backward header from Muhammed Ajsal. Ajsal followed it up by scoring himself from a cut-back from Sandeep S.
Kerala stepped back a little, slowing down the tempo of the game in the second game. Utilising the opportunity, Assam piled on pressure on them, but they absorbed everything. Eventually, another opportunity opened up in the injury time and Aboobacker Dilshad put the final nail in the coffin, making it 3-0.
Punjab vs Kerala, Santosh Trophy Semi-Final: Telecast, Live Streaming Details
When and where will the Punjab vs Kerala, Santosh Trophy semi-final be played?
The Punjab vs Kerala, Santosh Trophy semi-final will kick off at the Dhakuakhana Football Stadium in Konwar Ghahi, Assam on Thursday, February 05, 2026, at 1.30 pm IST.
Where will the Punjab vs Kerala, Santosh Trophy semi-final be telecast and live streamed?
The Punjab vs Kerala, Santosh Trophy semi-final will be streamed live on FIFA plus. Unfortunately, the match won't be telecasted live on TV channels.