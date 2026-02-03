Kerala Vs Assam Highlights, Santosh Trophy Quarter-Final: KER Storm Into Semi-Finals With Convincing 3-0 Win

Image used for representative purposes. Photo: X/IndianFootball

Kerala Vs Assam Highlights, Santosh Trophy 2025-26 QF 4: In Quarter-Final 4 of the Santosh Trophy 2025-26 at Silapathar Stadium, Kerala put on a clinical display to beat Assam 3-0. Manoj M opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a thunderous set-piece, Muhammad Afzal doubled the lead just before half-time, and Dilshad wrapped it up in extra time at 92’. Kerala dominated from start to finish, securing a well-deserved place in the semi-finals.

3 Feb 2026, 12:09:28 pm IST Kerala Vs Assam LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: Last Eight Teams West Bengal

Tamil Nadu

Rajasthan

Assam

Kerala

Railways

Punjab

Services

3 Feb 2026, 01:00:48 pm IST Kerala Vs Assam LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: SF Line-up Semifinal 1 - Winner of QF1 vs Winner WF2 - Venue: Dhakuakhana

Semifinal 1 - Winner of QF3 vs Winner WF4 - Venue: Silapathar

3 Feb 2026, 01:23:29 pm IST Kerala Vs Assam LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: Streaming Info All matches will be streamed live on FIFA Plus.

3 Feb 2026, 02:19:18 pm IST Kerala Vs Assam LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: Kick Off! And we’re off! Kerala start confident on the ball, Assam press high, and the match is already buzzing with energy. Stay tuned for all the action.

3 Feb 2026, 02:27:29 pm IST Kerala Vs Assam LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: 17' GOALLLLLLLL Kerala win a corner, and the ball swings in dangerously. Manoj M, the skipper, times his run perfectly and powers it into the net from close range! Assam’s defense was caught napping, and Kerala now have the early advantage. The stadium is alive, and Kerala’s players are celebrating, momentum is clearly on their side.

3 Feb 2026, 02:34:25 pm IST Kerala Vs Assam LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: 29' Pause In Play Medical staff are on the field as a Kerala player goes down. Fingers crossed it’s nothing serious, the action is on hold while he gets attention.

3 Feb 2026, 02:56:47 pm IST Kerala Vs Assam LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: 44' GOALLLLLLL Kerala win a free-kick, and Bibit curls it in, but the Assam keeper tips it away with a fingertip save. A corner follows, another set-piece chance, but Assam hold firm, for now. Enter Muhammed Ajsal, he steps up, strikes clean, and Kerala double their lead! Assam’s defense finally cracked, and Kerala are looking dangerous every time they push forward.

3 Feb 2026, 02:57:20 pm IST Kerala Vs Assam LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: Half Time Kerala head into the break with a comfortable lead after goals from Manoj M and Muhammed Ajsal. Assam showed glimpses of fight, but Kerala’s set-piece threat proved too strong. The second half promises more action, can Assam bounce back, or will Kerala extend their advantage?

3 Feb 2026, 03:22:45 pm IST Kerala Vs Assam LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: Second Half Underway The whistle blows, and we’re back for the second half! Kerala look to keep up the pressure and extend their lead, while Assam will be hoping to regroup and mount a comeback. The action is heating up.

3 Feb 2026, 03:37:10 pm IST Kerala Vs Assam LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: 69' Assam are pushing hard, looking to get one back and make it interesting. They’re fighting for every ball, testing Kerala’s defense, and hoping to get on the scoresheet soon.

3 Feb 2026, 04:07:27 pm IST Kerala Vs Assam LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: 78' Assam are trying hard to get on the scoresheet, but Kerala are standing tall, cutting out attacks and defending brilliantly. The lead is safe for now, but Assam won’t give up easily.

3 Feb 2026, 04:27:18 pm IST Kerala Vs Assam LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: 90' The full 90 minutes are up, but Kerala hold a comfortable lead as the match moves into extra time. Assam are still fighting, looking for a late goal, but Kerala’s defense is standing strong.

3 Feb 2026, 04:29:03 pm IST Kerala Vs Assam LIVE Score, Santosh Trophy: 90+2' GOALLLLLLL Kerala strike again! Dilshad finds the net, putting the game well beyond Assam’s reach. The crowd is buzzing as Kerala continue to dominate, what a finish to the match.

3 Feb 2026, 04:29:40 pm IST Full Time | Kerala 3-0 Assam 𝐉𝐎𝐁 𝐃𝐎𝐍𝐄. 𝐒𝐄𝐌𝐈𝐒 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐔𝐑𝐄𝐃! 🦅✅



Kerala marches into the Semi-Finals with a clinical 3-0 win over Assam! 🛡️ A perfect performance from start to finish.#KeralaFootball #SantoshTrophy #SemiFinalsBound #KFA #MatchReport #Winners #MissionAssam pic.twitter.com/JWJA87VCjv — Kerala Football Association (@keralafa) February 3, 2026