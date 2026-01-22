Why Teenage Grief Remains A Blind Spot In India’s Mental Health Policy

In India, however, this neglect is also structural. While adolescent mental health has gained visibility through initiatives such as the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) and the Tele MANAS helpline, grief is rarely addressed as a distinct concern within these frameworks. School mental health guidelines focus largely on stress, anxiety, behavioural issues, and exam pressure, with bereavement treated as a short-term disruption rather than a condition requiring follow-up care. The Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, though progressive in affirming access to mental health services, does not explicitly account for age-specific grief support or mandate post-bereavement interventions for minors. As a result, responses to adolescent loss remain inconsistent—dependent on individual schools, counsellors, or families rather than embedded policy. What exists is access to care in theory, but little guidance on how grief should be recognised, tracked, or supported over time for teenagers.