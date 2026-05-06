Vijay To Meet Governor, Stake Claim To Form Tamil Nadu Government

TVK chief seeks swearing-in on May 7, confident of proving majority

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PTI
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Celebs react to Vijay’s big moment
Vijay To Meet Governor, Stake Claim To Form Tamil Nadu Government Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vijay to meet Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at 3:30 pm to stake claim

  • TVK secured 108 seats in 234-member Assembly; party expresses confidence in forming government

  • Swearing-in proposed for May 7; preparations underway at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

TVK chief Vijay is set to meet Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Wednesday to stake claim to form a government, party sources said.

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder, who left his Chennai residence, is expected to meet the Governor at 3.30 pm.

Vijay on Tuesday sent an email communication to the Lok Bhavan here staking his claim to form the government backed by his party MLAs and exuded confidence of proving the majority. Including the two seats that Vijay won, the TVK had secured 108 seats out of 234 member strong assembly.

A source in the TVK said he had written a fresh letter on the subject and also requested the Governor to have the swearing-in ceremony at 11.30 am on May 7.

Meanwhile, police said arrangements are on for the swearing-in at the Nehru stadium here. 

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