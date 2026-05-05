Rangasamy Set for Fifth Term as NDA Secures Majority in Puducherry

The AINRC has emerged victorious in 12 of the 16 seats it contested, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won four of the 10 seats it fought. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Latchia Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), other NDA constituents, secured one seat each. Together, the alliance has 18 seats in the 30-member House—two more than the majority mark of 16 required to form the government.