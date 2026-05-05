Rangasamy Set for Fifth Term as NDA Secures Majority in Puducherry

Summary of this article
N. Rangasamy is poised to return as Chief Minister after the NDA, led by the All India NR Congress, won 18 seats, crossing the majority mark in the 30-member Assembly.
The Bharatiya Janata Party and other NDA allies contributed to the alliance’s victory, while the INDIA bloc managed just six seats.
The calm and soft-spoken N. Rangasamy is set to lead Puducherry for a fifth term, with his party, the All India NR Congress (AINRC)-led NDA winning the April 9 elections in the Union Territory by a comfortable margin.
The AINRC has emerged victorious in 12 of the 16 seats it contested, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won four of the 10 seats it fought. The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Latchia Jananayaga Katchi (LJK), other NDA constituents, secured one seat each. Together, the alliance has 18 seats in the 30-member House—two more than the majority mark of 16 required to form the government.
In addition, there will be three nominated members. Rangasamy had earlier served as a Congress Chief Minister in 2001 and 2006 before parting ways with the party to launch his own outfit in 2011.
In 2011, he allied with late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J. Jayalalithaa, and the combine went on to win the elections, though ties between the two leaders later soured.
As counting progressed on Monday, it became clear that voters had once again backed the veteran leader—known for his understated style—to head the government.
On the other side, the INDIA bloc managed six seats, five for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and one for the Indian National Congress. Several of its candidates, including sitting MP and former Chief Minister V. Vaithilingam, were defeated. Vaithilingam lost to Rangasamy in Thattanchavady.
The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), a relatively new political outfit, won two seats, while the party-backed Makkal Neya Kazhagam secured one. Three Independents were elected from the Neduncadu reserved segment, Kadirkamam, and the Mahe region.
The NDA government is likely to continue as a coalition under Rangasamy, similar to the outgoing administration. LJK and AIADMK are also expected to seek representation in the ministry, whose usual strength is six.
Meanwhile, the provision for three nominated legislators is expected to be utilised, though nominated members do not enjoy the same rights as elected representatives in certain matters, such as voting in presidential polls.
The Congress’s performance in the April 9 election has raised questions, given its history of ruling the Union Territory. Despite contesting 16 seats, it managed to win only one.
There will be no women legislators in the new Assembly, as none of the female candidates fielded by the Congress, AINRC, or other parties secured victory.
None of the six rebel Congress candidates succeeded, including former PWD Minister M. O. H. F. Shah Jahan, who contested from Kalapet.
The new Assembly is expected to comprise a mix of experienced leaders and first-time legislators.
(with PTI inputs)