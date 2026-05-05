Siddaramaiah Alleges ‘Criminal Conspiracy’ in Sringeri Poll Twist

Alleging a “criminal conspiracy” by BJP candidate D N Jeevaraj in the Sringeri Assembly poll recounting, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the outcome was manipulated after valid postal ballot votes in favour of Congress leader T D Raje Gowda were tampered with during the recounting process.

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‘Criminal Conspiracy’ in Sringeri Poll Twist
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said the outcome was manipulated after valid postal ballot votes in favour of Congress leader T D Raje Gowda were tampered with during the recounting process. Photo: PTI
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In the sprawling corridors of Bengaluru’s power centres, the air on Tuesday was thick with a new kind of political storm—one that strikes at the very heart of the democratic process. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not mince words, standing before a packed press conference to allege a "criminal conspiracy" that feels more like a screenplay for a high-stakes thriller than a standard election recount. At the centre of the storm is the Sringeri Assembly Constituency, where a weekend recount has turned a narrow Congress victory into a bitter battlefield of allegations.

The human element of this dispute is a numbers game with a devastating personal toll. Back in 2023, Congress leader T.D Raje Dowda celebrated a hard-fought win by just 201 votes. But following a High Court order and a Saturday spent reverifying postal ballots, those numbers shifted like sand. Gowda’s tally was slashed by 255 votes, effectively handing the seat to his BJP rival, D.N Jeevaraj, by a slim 52-vote margin. For Siddaramaiah, this wasn't just a loss; it was "vote dacoity." He painted a vivid picture of valid ballots being tampered with—alleging that "second marks" were added by officials after the votes had already been cleared by agents from all parties.

Siddaramaiah Accuses EC of Colluding With BJP to ‘Strangle Democracy’ - PTI; Representative image
Siddaramaiah Accuses EC of Colluding With BJP to ‘Strangle Democracy’

BY Outlook News Desk

The frustration in the Chief Minister’s voice was palpable as he described the scene of the recount. He questioned why the returning officer rushed to declare a result while an Election Commission observer was present, calling the move "against the law." To Siddaramaiah and the Congress camp, the sudden swing isn't a clerical error; it’s a "planned" effort to subvert the will of the people. A police complaint has already been filed, and the government is now preparing for a forensic examination of the ballots, hoping that science can uncover the truth behind the ink.

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Even as he grappled with the local crisis, Siddaramaiah cast his eyes toward the larger political landscape, noting the "surprising" rise of Vijay’s party in Tamil Nadu and a shift in West Bengal. But his heart remains in the integrity of Karnataka’s ballot boxes. As the state prepares for a legal appeal, the fight for Sringeri has become a symbol of a larger struggle for "transparency and free elections." For the voters of Sringeri, the wait for a definitive answer continues, proving that in the world of politics, the final count is rarely the end of the story.

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