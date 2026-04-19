TVK Leader Hints At Future Congress Tie-Up: 'Rahul Gandhi Reached Out To Us,' Says Aadhav Arjuna

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Tamil Nadu politics has often defied the predictions of psephologists. For nearly five decades, the state was dominated by towering figures like M. Karunanidhi and J. Jayalalithaa. After them, Edappadi K. Palaniswami came to power, but that phase was marked by weak governance, allegations of corruption, and administrative drift. Today, the AIADMK has aligned with the BJP which has further altered the political landscape.

Under the DMK, Stalin is seen more as an administrator, while the political projection is increasingly centred around Udhayanidhi Stalin, who many view as inexperienced and elevated through dynastic politics. There is a growing sense of fatigue among sections of the electorate.

At the same time, the AIADMK, under Palaniswami, appears to be lacking energy and conviction in its campaign. This has created space for a new force. The TVK, led by Vijay, is drawing large crowds across the state, signalling a shift in momentum.

There is visible enthusiasm, especially among women, youth, and minority communities. The party is positioning itself as a platform rooted in secular values and social inclusion, and based on the response on the ground, it is confident of securing a majority.