TVK Leader Hints At Future Congress Tie-Up: 'Rahul Gandhi Reached Out To Us,' Says Aadhav Arjuna

Summary of this article
Aadhav Arjuna says they held talks with Rahul Gandhi and continue to maintain cordial relations
Rahul Gandhi not campaigning with Stalin points to a disconnect with the DMK”
TVK leader signals openness to a potential future alliance with Congress
The upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election has drawn added attention with the entry of a new political force—the Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor Vijay. The party is contesting all seats independently, without alliances.
In the run-up to the election, there were reports of possible talks between the TVK and the BJP, with party leader Aadhav Arjuna claiming that the BJP had even offered a rotational Chief Ministership for two-and-a-half years. However, in an interview with Outlook, Arjuna has now revealed that Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, had also been in discussions with Vijay. He indicated that the TVK shares an ideological affinity with the Congress, while stopping short of confirming any alliance and leaving the door open for future possibilities.
This revelation is significant, especially against the backdrop of ongoing friction between the DMK and the Congress over power-sharing arrangements.
With the campaign now entering its final phase, how do you assess the current political landscape in Tamil Nadu?
Tamil Nadu politics has often defied the predictions of psephologists. For nearly five decades, the state was dominated by towering figures like M. Karunanidhi and J. Jayalalithaa. After them, Edappadi K. Palaniswami came to power, but that phase was marked by weak governance, allegations of corruption, and administrative drift. Today, the AIADMK has aligned with the BJP which has further altered the political landscape.
Under the DMK, Stalin is seen more as an administrator, while the political projection is increasingly centred around Udhayanidhi Stalin, who many view as inexperienced and elevated through dynastic politics. There is a growing sense of fatigue among sections of the electorate.
At the same time, the AIADMK, under Palaniswami, appears to be lacking energy and conviction in its campaign. This has created space for a new force. The TVK, led by Vijay, is drawing large crowds across the state, signalling a shift in momentum.
There is visible enthusiasm, especially among women, youth, and minority communities. The party is positioning itself as a platform rooted in secular values and social inclusion, and based on the response on the ground, it is confident of securing a majority.
During the initial phase of the election, you said the BJP approached you and offered seats and chief ministership. Now I want to ask you if at any point of time Congress approached your party?
Yes of course. Our leader Vijay and Rahul Gandhi…yes, one messenger came from Rahul Gandhi, because he wanted to form an alliance government. But the Congress has many internal politics, senior leaders etc (pauses) , but our talks were not for alliance. We don’t have alliance committee, but yes.
So you were serious in talks with the Congress?
We share the same ideology. We have common friends. Rahul Gandhi spoke to our leader Vijay. Definitely , in future things will change. You see, Rahul Gandhi, though is campaigning in Tamil Nadu, he is not with the DMK. In Tamil Nadu, Congress cadres are now with the TVK. They have moved.
Then who are opposing the alliance?
The old veterans in the party like P Chidambaram always works with the DMK. Young leaders of the party, like Manickam Tagore MP , Jyothi Mani MP, are not involved in the election work. Congress cadres want the party to become to power. That is what the ground reality. Now 90 per cent of the cadres are with us.
So if a situation arises, you see the Congress as a potential alliance partner
Yes, we share the same ideology, and both are secular parties. Congress on its part, wants to share power in Tamil Nadu.
After May 4, if a situation arises, will you consider supporting the NDA
No, never. Our leader has made it very clear. BJP is our ideological enemy.
So you prefer Congress to the BJP
Ideologically yes. And our leader and Rahul Gandhi share a good friendship. Rahul Gandhi stands not only for secularism but also for clean, corruption-free governance. DMK no longer has an ideology. It is family Raj. That is why Rahul Gandhi is avoiding a joint campaign with Stalin and their family. Rahul Gandhi always avoids people like Udayanidhi. Because of corruption.
You are fighting in a DMK bastion, how confident are you?
Everyone says Tamil Nadu is developed state. Here in Vilivakkam you can see there is no proper water supply and drainage and also there is no MLA. Women are coming out in large numbers because they want change. Drug and liquor sales are increasing. This will get reflected in the election, and TVK will win.