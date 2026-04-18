BJP Pivots To “M. K. Stalin vs Women” Pitch After Delimitation Setback

A

This has already been addressed clearly by leaders like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. But I would like to ask a counter-question: you were in power at the Centre for many years—why did you not bring forward the women’s reservation bill then?

Now, when the government is making an effort to implement it, you are the ones stalling it. This raises serious questions about intent. It reflects a mindset that is not genuinely committed to advancing women’s representation. Parties like the DMK, the Congress, and others in the INDIA alliance need to explain why they are opposing a measure that seeks to empower women politically.