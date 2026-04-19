Amit Shah Accuses Congress, DMK of ‘Betraying’ Women

Summary of this article
Shah said Congress and DMK “betrayed” women by opposing the reservation bill and vowed the government will ensure justice.
He alleged a “conspiracy” to reduce Tamil Nadu’s representation and promised to block it.
The BJP leader also attacked DMK over dynastic politics and corruption, backing an AIADMK-led NDA government in the state.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at the Congress and DMK for voting against the Women's Reservation amendment bill in the Lok Sabha, accusing them of "betraying" women from getting the quota in Parliament and state Assemblies.
However, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government would not allow the "conspiracy" to succeed and ensure justice for the women of the country, he said.
Addressing a roadshow here in support of his party's Modakurichi candidate for the April 23 Assembly polls, Kirthika Shivkumar, the senior BJP leader, also expressed confidence of the NDA forming a government under the leadership of AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami in the state post the polls.
"The Congress and DMK have certainly deprived sisters and mothers across the country, in Tamil Nadu, (of reservation) in Parliament and assemblies. There was a chance for 50 per cent (Lok Sabha) seat increase for Tamil Nadu. But they have conspired to reduce Tamil Nadu's seats by insisting on their increase based on 2026 census." "But on behalf of PM Narendra Modi, I want to assure the people of Tamil Nadu that we will not allow this conspiracy of the Congress and DMK to succeed. We will definitely ensure justice for the people of Tamil Nadu, the women of Tamil Nadu," Shah said.
He also hit out at the ruling DMK's first family for "dynastic politics." "(Chief Minister) Stalin is totally focused on making his son (Udhayanidhi) the CM. First Karunanidhi, then Stalin, and now his son. Such dynastic parties can do no good for Tamil Nadu's democracy," Shah charged.
He slammed the DMK over alleged corruption and law and order issues.
"With an AIADMK-BJP govt, the corrupt rule of DMK will come to an end. We will make law and order better in Tamil Nadu like other states. Under PM Modi, we will strive to reclaim the lost glory of Tamil Nadu," he said.
Shah also hailed the "enthusiastic support" for the BJP.
The top BJP leader, from his campaign vehicle, sought votes for Kirthika and appealed to the people to make her win with a massive margin.
In a social media post, he said: "Enthusiastic support for BJP in Tamil Nadu..." Later, Shah attended another roadshow in Chennai in support of NDA candidates.
At the event in Mylapore, he was joined by NDA candidates Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP) and P Valarmathi of the AIADMK.
At the well-attended roadshow, Shah travelled on top of a decorrated vehicle and waved at and greeted the people and supporters who had lined up either side of the road.
Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 4.