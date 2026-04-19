Amit Shah Accuses Congress, DMK of ‘Betraying’ Women

"The Congress and DMK have certainly deprived sisters and mothers across the country, in Tamil Nadu, (of reservation) in Parliament and assemblies. There was a chance for 50 per cent (Lok Sabha) seat increase for Tamil Nadu. But they have conspired to reduce Tamil Nadu's seats by insisting on their increase based on 2026 census." "But on behalf of PM Narendra Modi, I want to assure the people of Tamil Nadu that we will not allow this conspiracy of the Congress and DMK to succeed. We will definitely ensure justice for the people of Tamil Nadu, the women of Tamil Nadu," Shah said.