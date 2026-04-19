Amit Shah Accuses Congress, DMK of ‘Betraying’ Women

Amit Shah vows quota implementation, targets DMK on dynasty and corruption

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Amit Shah
Amit Shah Accuses Congress, DMK of ‘Betraying’ Women Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Shah said Congress and DMK “betrayed” women by opposing the reservation bill and vowed the government will ensure justice.

  • He alleged a “conspiracy” to reduce Tamil Nadu’s representation and promised to block it.

  • The BJP leader also attacked DMK over dynastic politics and corruption, backing an AIADMK-led NDA government in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at the Congress and DMK for voting against the Women's Reservation amendment bill in the Lok Sabha, accusing them of "betraying" women from getting the quota in Parliament and state Assemblies.

However, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government would not allow the "conspiracy" to succeed and ensure justice for the women of the country, he said.

Addressing a roadshow here in support of his party's Modakurichi candidate for the April 23 Assembly polls, Kirthika Shivkumar, the senior BJP leader, also expressed confidence of the NDA forming a government under the leadership of AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami in the state post the polls.

"The Congress and DMK have certainly deprived sisters and mothers across the country, in Tamil Nadu, (of reservation) in Parliament and assemblies. There was a chance for 50 per cent (Lok Sabha) seat increase for Tamil Nadu. But they have conspired to reduce Tamil Nadu's seats by insisting on their increase based on 2026 census." "But on behalf of PM Narendra Modi, I want to assure the people of Tamil Nadu that we will not allow this conspiracy of the Congress and DMK to succeed. We will definitely ensure justice for the people of Tamil Nadu, the women of Tamil Nadu," Shah said.

Related Content
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - PTI; Representative image
Rajnath Singh Says Quota Will Be Implemented Despite Setback
Dr.Tamilasai Soundrajan BJP Interview - Suresh Pandey
BJP Pivots To “M. K. Stalin vs Women” Pitch After Delimitation Setback
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, during a public meeting, in Tiruchirappalli - Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
The NDA Alternative: Inside Tamil Nadu’s High-Stakes Battle for Change
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin - null
Stalin Alleges NDA Could Rename Targets AIADMK-BJP Alliance
Related Content

He also hit out at the ruling DMK's first family for "dynastic politics." "(Chief Minister) Stalin is totally focused on making his son (Udhayanidhi) the CM. First Karunanidhi, then Stalin, and now his son. Such dynastic parties can do no good for Tamil Nadu's democracy," Shah charged.

He slammed the DMK over alleged corruption and law and order issues.

"With an AIADMK-BJP govt, the corrupt rule of DMK will come to an end. We will make law and order better in Tamil Nadu like other states. Under PM Modi, we will strive to reclaim the lost glory of Tamil Nadu," he said.

Shah also hailed the "enthusiastic support" for the BJP.

The top BJP leader, from his campaign vehicle, sought votes for Kirthika and appealed to the people to make her win with a massive margin.

In a social media post, he said: "Enthusiastic support for BJP in Tamil Nadu..." Later, Shah attended another roadshow in Chennai in support of NDA candidates.

At the event in Mylapore, he was joined by NDA candidates Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP) and P Valarmathi of the AIADMK.

At the well-attended roadshow, Shah travelled on top of a decorrated vehicle and waved at and greeted the people and supporters who had lined up either side of the road.

Elections to 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 23 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 4.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PBKS Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Strike As Arshdeep Singh Removes Rishabh Pant For 43

  2. KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Dhruv Jurel Pulls Off Brilliant Stumping To Send Back Cameron Green - Watch

  3. Ayush Mhatre Injury Update: CSK Batting Coach Mike Hussey Confirms Youngster Suffering Hamstring Tear

  4. IPL Dispatch: Axar's Loss Is Miller's Gain; Sangakkara Shares Thoughtful Message For Sooryavanshi

  5. SRH Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Super Kings Stumble Under Pressure As Sunrisers Seal 10-Run Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  2. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  3. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  5. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  4. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

  5. Lakshya Sen Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Retiring Viktor Axelsen, Calls Him One Of Badminton’s All-Time Greats

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 18, 2026

  2. TVK Leader Hints At Future Congress Tie-Up: 'Rahul Gandhi Reached Out To Us,' Says Aadhav Arjuna

  3. 'Crocodile tears', 'election speech': Opposition's barbs at PM's address to nation

  4. Peace Demands Preparedness: Why India Must Rethink Civil Defence

  5. India To Spotlight Pakistan Terrorism At US Capitol Hill Exhibition On Pahalgam Anniversary

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Bangladesh Hikes Fuel Prices By 10-16% as Iran War In West Asia Drives Up Global Oil Costs

  2. CNN Exposé: 20,000+ 'Sleep' Videos, Millions of Views — Online Networks Profiting from Abuse of Women?

  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  4. White House Chief Of Staff Meets Anthropic CEO Over New AI Technology

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Tickner, Smith Star As BlackCaps Register Seven-Wicket Victory

  2. Indian Among Second Group Of Migrants Deported From US

  3. Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Horror Comedy Earns Over Rs 15 Crore

  4. Washington Reverses Course with Fresh 30-Day Waiver For Russian Energy Purchases

  5. Trump Says China’s Xi ‘Very Happy’ About Strait Of Hormuz Reopening

  6. Shah Rukh Khan Reacts As The Academy Shares His Om Shanti Om Clip: 'Truly Feel Like The King Of The World'

  7. RCB Vs DC Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Indian Premier League Match 26 Today?

  8. Delimitation as Design: Critics See Politics Beneath Policy