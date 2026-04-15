How Edappadi Palanisamy Forged A Resurrected AIADMK From The Ashes Of Leadership Vacuums

While this is the first time since independence the state is witnessing a farmer as well as a non-filmy person as their CM to be crowned twice. It is also the parties second resurrection after their leader demise.

K
Kovai Sathyan
Updated on:
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tamil nadu politics
The phenomenon of political party resurgence following a founder’s death, marked by splits and later mergers, reveals much about AIADMK’s resilience, adaptability, and the enduring power of collective identity. Photo: IMAGO / ANI News
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Summary

Summary of this article

  1. After Jayalalithaa's death (2017), AIADMK fractured into factions, yet such crises allow parties to recalibrate, test ideas, and eventually reunite stronger.

  2. He survived internal rivalry, delivered strong governance (8.6% GDP, COVID response), expanded cadre to 2.06 crore, and became General Secretary through democratic means.

  3. Dual leadership failed; Palanisamy succeeded by restructuring booth-level organisation (6.97 lakh young office bearers) and proving a non-filmy, farmer leader can lead AIADMK's 2026 charge.

Political parties are living institutions shaped by ideology, leadership, public sentiment, and historical context. While many are built around strong founders whose charisma and vision drive their early success, the sudden demise of such a leader often creates a moment of profound uncertainty. The loss in AIADMK triggered internal fractures way back in 1987 and again in 2017. Ideological confusion, and power struggles threatened the AIADMK’s very survival giving larger opportunities for their rivals to grab the power. Yet, history shows that AIADMK manage not only to endure such crises but to re-emerge stronger after periods of division and eventual reconciliation. The phenomenon of political party resurgence following a founder’s death, marked by splits and later mergers, reveals much about AIADMK’s resilience, adaptability, and the enduring power of collective identity.

When a founding leader dies, a political party frequently faces a vacuum of authority. Founders often embody the party’s ideological core and serve as a unifying force among diverse factions. Their absence can expose latent disagreements that were previously suppressed. Ambitious leaders within the party may compete for control, each claiming to be the rightful successor to the founder’s legacy. This competition can lead to factionalism, where groups coalesce around different personalities, interpretations of ideology, or strategic visions. In many cases, such factionalism results in formal splits, creating separate parties that claim legitimacy from the same origin. Late Jayalalitha formed a rival faction against the AIADMK’s founder’s wife Mrs. Janaki Ramachandran. In politics the smartest, fittest , hardest and those with leadership acumen shall succeed. Jayalalitha proved herself as the one possessing those qualities elevating herself to the role of the party General Secretary since Mrs. Janaki Ramachandran chose not to contest with her. But Jayalalitha had a strong unit of loyalists from the party who stood by her during those turbulent days. Hardly anyone would have imaged that one such loyalist of her at 1987 shall replace her after her demise in 2017.

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However, fragmentation post party head demise does not necessarily signal permanent decline. In some cases, it becomes a necessary phase of recalibration. The experience of operating separately allows factions to test their ideas, build independent support bases, and clarify their positions. Over time, the limitations of division become evident. Electoral losses, reduced influence, and the inability to achieve shared goals can push factions to reconsider their differences. External pressures, such as the rise of a strong opponent or changing political landscapes, can further incentivize unity. During such time is where the party identifies their leader who demonstrates his/her ability a to take the party forward. Edappadi palanisamy the name which was known among western part of Tamilnadu rose to the chair of Chief Minister and everyone eyebrows in Tamilnadu rose in surprise since the name was new to many.

The process of merging or reuniting AIADMK factions after Jayalalitha’s demise was complex and delicate. It required negotiation, compromise, and a willingness to prioritize collective goals over individual ambitions. AIADMK Organizational structures was redesigned to ensure power-sharing and prevent future conflicts. Equal power sharing model evolved for the first time in political history later to realize that shall be the window for the opposition DMK to gain backdoor entry into AIADMK.

The post-merger phase presented its own challenges. Reunited factions struggled to rebuild organizational cohesion, re-establish their credibility with voters, and develop a coherent unified strategy for the future. AIADMK redefining the party’s identity in a way that acknowledges past divisions while emphasizing unity and renewal did not materialize as expected. The dual leadership became a thorn in the eye and the public perception never moved beyond the dual leadership image. Successful parties manage to present their journey through crisis as a source of strength, highlighting their ability to adapt and evolve. But in the case of Edappadi Palanisamy the merged factions remained a bottleneck to make any changes he desired for taking the party and governance forward.

Edappadi Palanisamy carefuly took a wait and watch approach since as the chief minister his priorities were to keep the government alive by completing its term. There were a series of cyclones “Vardha, Okhi, Gaja , Niver” which took way the livelihood of lakhs. This was a testing time for Edappadi Palanisamy as a chief Minister, at one side the internal rivalry and on the other side governance challenges and he was submerged in pressure in total. But to every one’s surprise he proved himself as an astute politician and an efficient administrator. Senior bureaucrats started praising his skills as an excellent able administrator in governance. The state achieved 8.6% GDP during his tenure while the national average was 4.3 during 2017-18. He successfully carried forward the second Global Investor meet envisaged by Late Jayalalitha. His hard work started to show results in perception change. With 11 medical colleges in 1 year span, India’s first protected agricultural zone and 7.5 % reservation for government school students aspiring medicine were masterstrokes silencing the opposition. He signed off a scheme called “Kudimaramathu”, his bran child idea rejuvenating water bodies, dam, lake and rivers. The biggest challenge was “Corona”, where his decisions and governance received full praise and acknowledgement from the general public.

However, not all reunifications are successful. Some mergers are superficial, masking unresolved tensions that later resurface. Without genuine reconciliation and structural reform, old conflicts can re-emerge, leading to renewed fragmentation. This underscores the importance of addressing underlying issues rather than merely restoring formal unity. Sustainable resurgence requires a balance between honouring the founder’s legacy and adapting to contemporary realities. The elections were nearing and no party had won three consecutive terms in Tamil Nadu expect the AIADMK party founder MGR between 1977- 87.

Another important element is the role of grassroot members. While leaders engaged in high-level negotiations, supporters who feel disillusioned by infighting couldn’t understand the collective interests and the way forward. In this sense, the resurgence of a party is not just a top-down process but also a reflection of bottom-up dynamics. The lower cadre of AIADMK represented the right set of audience who couldn’t work under the two boss theory.

In a broader sense, the cycle of split and merger reflects the dynamic nature of political organizations. Parties are not static entities; they evolve in response to internal and external pressures. The death of a party leader is a critical juncture that tests their resilience. While it can lead to crisis, it also creates opportunities for renewal. Through conflict and reconciliation, parties can redefine themselves, strengthen their institutional foundations, and reconnect with their supporters. After a series of loss in elections including the 2021 assembly AIADMK emerged as a stronger opposition by winning 75 seats with their alliance parties.

Ultimately, the resurgence of a political party after its founder’s death is a testament to the enduring power of shared ideas and collective identity. While charismatic leadership can catalyse a party’s rise, its long-term survival depends on its ability to institutionalize its values, manage internal diversity, and adapt to changing circumstances. The journey from fragmentation to unity is rarely straightforward, but when successfully navigated, it can transform a moment of vulnerability into a source of renewed strength and relevance.

After a series of losses the time to introspect the way forward came up during 2021 at the core committee meeting. The outcome was to revert to the single leadership as General Secretary and may the best one get crowned for the role. To everyone’s surprise the unanimous choice was Edappadi Palanisamy not O. Paneerselvam. on expected lines the later chose to move through the judicial means and ways to consolidate his power within the party. Whereas Edappadi Palaisamy silently worked through the party stalwarts and cadres and won their confidence in a short notice.

O. Paneerselvam took a wrong decision to vandalise the party head quarters with rowdies and thugs which costed his primary membership. In the race to the helm of affairs Edappadi palanisamy chose the democratic ways with intelligence and acumen whereas his rival got himself exposed with his links with DMK. Eventually the noise created by the rival died slowly within a period of 2 years. Edappadi Palaisamy stood firm on his decisions and never looked back. He started to focus more on building the party from its grass roots. From 1.5 crore cadre strength he increased the base to 2.06 crore which is roughly 33% of the eligible voters in Tamilnadu. His next task was to prove his leadership which he asserts as General Secretary of the party celebrating its golden jubilee. He chose to go all alone for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the results were a disappointment however there was a marginal increase in vote share for AIADMK when compared to its 2019 elections. This decision signalled the complete control of Edappadi Palanisamy and his decisions are final and binding upon over AIADMK .

He set is eyes on the 2026 assembly elections way back in 2024. Having started his political career from the lowest rank of the party from 1974, he clearly knows the organizational hierarchy better than many. He achieved what no political party could achieve in their party organization. He appointed 9 office bearers per booth totaling to 6,97,320 for 77,480 booths. All these office bearers are less than 45 years of age and 3 were women out of 9. This herculean task was completed during 2nd quarter of 2025 setting the stage for 2026 elections.

While during these years there were many accusations , allegation, abuse, remarks by his rivals in the party , he cautiously remained silent and exposed all of them through his actions. Now after a 9.5 year struggle AIADMK is all set to face the elections with rejuvenated strength and zeal to succeed with Edappadi Palanisamy as their CM face.

Leaders are not born they are made. Edappadi palinisamy is one such personality in the political history of Tamil Nadu to become an accidental CM but the victory in upcoming assembly shall make him join the charismatic leaders like MGR, Jayalaitha, Karunanidhi. While this is the first time since independence the state is witnessing a farmer as well as a non-filmy person as their CM to be crowned twice. It is also the parties second resurrection after their leader demise.

Kovai Sathyan is National Spokesperson, AIADMK

Views expressed are personal

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