How Edappadi Palanisamy Forged A Resurrected AIADMK From The Ashes Of Leadership Vacuums

When a founding leader dies, a political party frequently faces a vacuum of authority. Founders often embody the party’s ideological core and serve as a unifying force among diverse factions. Their absence can expose latent disagreements that were previously suppressed. Ambitious leaders within the party may compete for control, each claiming to be the rightful successor to the founder’s legacy. This competition can lead to factionalism, where groups coalesce around different personalities, interpretations of ideology, or strategic visions. In many cases, such factionalism results in formal splits, creating separate parties that claim legitimacy from the same origin. Late Jayalalitha formed a rival faction against the AIADMK’s founder’s wife Mrs. Janaki Ramachandran. In politics the smartest, fittest , hardest and those with leadership acumen shall succeed. Jayalalitha proved herself as the one possessing those qualities elevating herself to the role of the party General Secretary since Mrs. Janaki Ramachandran chose not to contest with her. But Jayalalitha had a strong unit of loyalists from the party who stood by her during those turbulent days. Hardly anyone would have imaged that one such loyalist of her at 1987 shall replace her after her demise in 2017.