Vijay Calls DMK-Congress Alliance ‘Confused’, NDA Tie-Up ‘Exhausted’ In Puducherry

Addressing a rally here for the April 9 polls, Vijay criticised both national parties for failing to grant statehood to Puducherry despite holding power at the Centre for years.

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TVK chief Vijay
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay | Photo: Handout via PTI | Representative Image
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TVK chief Vijay on Saturday termed the DMK-Congress combine a "confused alliance" and the NR Congress-BJP tie-up an "exhausted one" in Puducherry.

Addressing a rally here for the April 9 polls, Vijay criticised both national parties for failing to grant statehood to Puducherry despite holding power at the Centre for years.

He urged voters to support the party's "whistle" symbol in the Union Territory to usher in a "one-finger revolution", an apparent reference to a dialogue from one of his movies.

He promised that a TVK government would make a "100 per cent effort" to secure full statehood legally, free from the interference of the Lieutenant Governor.

Presenting his party's candidates as those who "stand with the people", Vijay outlined a series of populist welfare measures.

He promised that local body elections would be conducted within six months of TVK assuming power.

The party's agenda includes providing Rs 25 lakh medical insurance to every family and 200 units of free electricity for those below the poverty line.

On the education front, Vijay announced the creation of the Puducherry University of Applied Sciences and Arts.

Reiterating his commitment to the region's development, he sought an opportunity from the electorate to provide a secure and transparent administration.

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