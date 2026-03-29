Stalin Unveils DMK Manifesto, Promises ₹8,000 ‘Illatharasi’ Coupon for Women

The ruling party also promised to double the monthly grant under the Kalaignar Magalir Urumai Thogai to Rs 2,000, add new eligible women to this scheme, increase the coverage for treatment under the CM Health Insurance scheme to Rs 10 lakhs by raising the annual income ceiling, and increase the pension for the elderly, widows, and spinsters over 50 to Rs 2,000 per month.



Among the many announcements were the extension of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme to Class 8 and the provision of free contemporary electric pump sets without meters to over 20 lakh farmers who were already receiving free power.