Stalin Unveils DMK Manifesto, Promises ₹8,000 ‘Illatharasi’ Coupon for Women

Summary of this article
Stalin promised an ₹8,000 one-time ‘Illatharasi’ coupon for women from non–income tax families to buy or replace household appliances like TVs, refrigerators and washing machines.
The DMK manifesto also pledges higher pensions of ₹2,000 for elderly, widows and spinsters, and doubling the Kalaignar Magalir Urumai Thogai monthly grant to ₹2,000.
Other promises include expanding the CM Breakfast Scheme up to Class 8, increasing CM Health Insurance coverage to ₹10 lakh and providing free modern electric pump sets to farmers.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday released his party's manifesto for the April 23 Assembly elections, and announced providing the "Illatharasi" coupon scheme worth Rs 8,000 for women to buy/replace household electronic goods.
He promised to implement a number of welfare measures in different sectors including education, industry and farming should the DMK return to power and described his party's set of poll promises as a "superstar.".
According to him, the women's coupon may be used to replace or purchase domestic items such as the TV, refrigerator, washing machine, mixer, microwave, oven and induction cooktop.
"This new Illatharasi scheme will be implemented. Under this scheme, the women of families who don't come under the income tax bracket would be provided a one-time coupon worth Rs 8,000 to purchase these electronic goods from the shops in their places of residence," Stalin said.
'Illatharasi' in Tamil literally translates to the "queen of the house," and in effect refers to a women head of the family.
Announcing a slew of welfare measures targeting women, girl students, farmers and fishermen, he said "I have mentioned a few as a highlight." "Usually in Tamil Nadu elections the DMK election manifesto is the hero, but now Dravidian model 2.O's poll manifesto is the superstar," Stalin, who is confident of winning over 200 seats out of 234 in the April 23 election, said.
The ruling party also promised to double the monthly grant under the Kalaignar Magalir Urumai Thogai to Rs 2,000, add new eligible women to this scheme, increase the coverage for treatment under the CM Health Insurance scheme to Rs 10 lakhs by raising the annual income ceiling, and increase the pension for the elderly, widows, and spinsters over 50 to Rs 2,000 per month.
Among the many announcements were the extension of the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme to Class 8 and the provision of free contemporary electric pump sets without meters to over 20 lakh farmers who were already receiving free power.