Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Stalin’s Surgical Strikes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin interacts with people during an outreach campaign ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Viralimalai, Pudukkottai district, Tamil Nadu. Photo: @mkstalin/X via PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin interacts with people during an outreach campaign ahead of the state Assembly elections, in Viralimalai, Pudukkottai district, Tamil Nadu. Photo: @mkstalin/X via PTI