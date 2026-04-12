Mamata Claims ‘SIR Biggest Scam’, Accuses BJP of Bribing Voters

Bengal CM alleges poll manipulation, urges vigilance over voting process

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Published at:
Mamata Accuses BJP, EC of ‘Invisible Rigging’ Through Voter List Revision
West Bengal CM Mamata Accuses BJP, EC of ‘Invisible Rigging’ Through Voter List Revision Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mamata Banerjee alleged the BJP bribes voters before elections and fails to deliver on promises.

  • She termed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls the “biggest scam” in recent times.

  • Banerjee also warned of alleged poll manipulation, urging voters to stay alert about voting machines and counting.

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, claimed on Sunday that the BJP buys voters prior to elections and referred to the recent "country's biggest scam" as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral records.

Speaking at a rally in Khandaghosh, Purba Bardhaman district, Banerjee asserted that if the BJP won the state, it would "snatch everything" from the West Bengali people.

"The BJP bribes voters before the elections. But they forget their promises soon after the polling is over. That was seen in the Bihar elections," Banerjee said.

The TMC chief further alleged that the BJP would try to manipulate the polling process to win the election and urged the people to remain alert and keep a tab on the voting machines.

"Be alert about the voting machines. The BJP has planned slow voting and slow counting. Foil all their plans," Banerjee said.

"The SIR is the biggest scam the country has seen in recent times," she said, further predicting that the BJP government in the Centre would topple in 2026.

Related Content
Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Deleted 90 Lakh Voters to Sway Bengal Polls - Representative Image
Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP Deleted 90 Lakh Voters to Sway Bengal Polls
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | - PTI
After 91 Lakh Names Deleted, Mamata Warns BJP And EC Of Moving To Court
Mamata Banerjee Urges Voters to ‘Take Revenge’ Over Electoral Roll Deletions - Representative Image
Mamata Banerjee Urges Voters to ‘Take Revenge’ Over Electoral Roll Deletions
Women voters in Bengal line up for the 2023 Panchayat Polls - IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
Assembly Elections 2026:  Female Voter Count Drops by Almost 60 Lakh In A Year After SIR In Bengal
Related Content

"Everyone in the world knows that your government will topple in 2026. We will then scrap all the anti-people laws brought in by your government," she added.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. LSG Vs GT LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Prasidh Krishna Strikes Again, Nicholas Pooran Departs | LSG - 117/5 (16)

  2. LSG Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Lucknow's Hourly Weather Forecast For Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Mumbai For Today's Match

  4. LSG Vs GT Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Indian Premier League Match

  5. MI Vs RCB Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Match 20; Check Head-To-Head Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

  2. India Vs South Korea, Billie Jean King Cup: Vaishnavi, Doubles Wins Lead Hosts To 2-1 Romp

  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Sincaraz Rivalry Renewed In Bid For 27th Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Britain Beat Australia, Enter Finals

  5. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  4. Preview | Ayush Shetty Chases Badminton History, Faces China's Shi Yu Qi In BAC 2026 Final

  5. Ayush Shetty Vs Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Rising Indian Star Stuns World No. 1 In Semis

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 11, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: For Congress In Assam, It Was a Battle Against Himanta And Hemant

  3. SC Rules Voting And Contesting Elections Are Not Fundamental Rights

  4. Centre And States Should Spend More On Healthcare And Education: Venkaiah Naidu

  5. West Asia crisis: Maharashtra govt directs setting up of 24/7 helplines to expand PNG coverage

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US-Iran Peace Talks: JD Vance in Islamabad, Iran's Ghalibaf landed on Friday

  2. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  3. Beirut Blitz: Israel Signals War Over Diplomacy

  4. Iran Faces ‘Mine Problem’ To Reopen The Strait Of Hormuz

  5. US-Israel War On Iran: FM Abbas Araghchi Arrives for ‘Make-or-Break’ Islamabad Talks

Latest Stories

  1. Iconic Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away At 92, Son Confirms News Of Death

  2. SC to Hear Pleas on Bengal Voter Roll Freeze, SIR Row Today

  3. The Many Ceasefires, Broken: A Timeline Of Israel’s Violations

  4. Ayush Shetty Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, Badminton Asia Championships: Indian Shuttler's Dream Run Ends In Heartbreak

  5. CSK Vs DC Highlights, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Dazzling Hundred Guides Chennai To Their First Win Of The Season

  6. Asha Bhosle Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Admitted To Hospital In Critical Condition - Report

  7. Trilateral Talks In Islamabad In Progress

  8. IPL 2026: How Soon Can All-Win Rajasthan Royals Qualify For Playoffs?