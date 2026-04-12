Mamata Claims ‘SIR Biggest Scam’, Accuses BJP of Bribing Voters

Summary of this article
Mamata Banerjee alleged the BJP bribes voters before elections and fails to deliver on promises.
She termed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls the “biggest scam” in recent times.
Banerjee also warned of alleged poll manipulation, urging voters to stay alert about voting machines and counting.
Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, claimed on Sunday that the BJP buys voters prior to elections and referred to the recent "country's biggest scam" as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral records.
Speaking at a rally in Khandaghosh, Purba Bardhaman district, Banerjee asserted that if the BJP won the state, it would "snatch everything" from the West Bengali people.
"The BJP bribes voters before the elections. But they forget their promises soon after the polling is over. That was seen in the Bihar elections," Banerjee said.
The TMC chief further alleged that the BJP would try to manipulate the polling process to win the election and urged the people to remain alert and keep a tab on the voting machines.
"Be alert about the voting machines. The BJP has planned slow voting and slow counting. Foil all their plans," Banerjee said.
"The SIR is the biggest scam the country has seen in recent times," she said, further predicting that the BJP government in the Centre would topple in 2026.
"Everyone in the world knows that your government will topple in 2026. We will then scrap all the anti-people laws brought in by your government," she added.