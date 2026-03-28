IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen Fumes After Controversial Phil Salt Boundary Catch In RCB Vs SRH Opener - Video

Heinrich Klaasen’s controversial dismissal in IPL 2026 opener sparks debate as Phil Salt’s boundary catch decision leaves fans questioning third umpire call and replay evidence

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IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen Fumes After Controversial Phil Salt Boundary Catch In RCB Vs SRH Opener
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, left, unhappy with the third umpire's decision for his wicket, has a word with the fourth umpire during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, March 28, 2026 (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Heinrich Klaasen given out in controversial boundary catch by Phil Salt

  • Replays appeared inconclusive, sparking debate over third umpire decision

  • Klaasen reacts angrily as dismissal halts SRH’s momentum

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad delivered early drama, but not for the right reasons. A controversial decision involving Heinrich Klaasen and Phil Salt quickly became the biggest talking point of the match, overshadowing the on-field action.

With SRH building momentum through a strong partnership, the incident arrived at a crucial stage of the innings. What followed left players, commentators, and fans divided, as questions were raised over the accuracy of the third umpire’s call.

Heinrich Klaasen’s controversial dismissal sparks debate

The moment unfolded in the 14th over when Heinrich Klaasen attempted to clear the boundary off Romario Shepherd. He connected well but didn’t get the desired distance, with Phil Salt positioned right at the rope.

Salt completed a tumbling catch near the boundary, after which the on-field umpires referred the decision upstairs to check for a possible boundary infringement. As per reports and match footage, multiple replays were inconclusive, but one angle appeared to show the boundary cushion moving as Salt completed the catch.

Despite that, third umpire Rohan Pandit ruled Klaasen out, a decision that immediately surprised the batter and the SRH camp. Klaasen was visibly frustrated and even had a brief discussion with the fourth umpire before walking back.

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The dismissal was particularly significant because Klaasen was in the middle of a 97-run partnership with Ishan Kishan, helping SRH recover after an early stutter. His wicket halted the momentum at a key point in the innings.

The lack of a clear replay angle confirming whether Salt had cleanly stayed inside the boundary has led to widespread criticism, with many calling it a questionable call in such a high-profile game.

Fans react as umpiring call comes under scrutiny

The incident quickly went viral, with fans and experts debating the decision across social media platforms. Many viewers pointed out that boundary decisions usually require clear visual evidence, and in this case, the footage did not seem definitive.

Klaasen’s reaction also added to the narrative. The South African batter was seen questioning the decision before eventually walking off in frustration, highlighting how strongly he felt about the call.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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