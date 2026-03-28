IPL 2026: Heinrich Klaasen Fumes After Controversial Phil Salt Boundary Catch In RCB Vs SRH Opener - Video

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, left, unhappy with the third umpire's decision for his wicket, has a word with the fourth umpire during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, March 28, 2026 (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen, left, unhappy with the third umpire's decision for his wicket, has a word with the fourth umpire during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, March 28, 2026 (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)