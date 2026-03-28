RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Punishes Debutant Abhinandan Singh, Counters Pressure Of Early Collapse

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi