RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Jacob Duffy Shines On Debut With 3 Wickets

Jacob Duffy impresses on IPL 2026 debut with three wickets as RCB stun SRH early, though Kishan and Klaasen lead recovery in first innings

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RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Jacob Duffy Shines On Debut With 3 Wickets
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Duffy, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, March 28, 2026 (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Jacob Duffy takes three wickets in powerplay on IPL debut for RCB

  • SRH collapse early but recover through Ishan Kishan and Klaasen partnership

  • Duffy’s spell proves decisive in shaping first innings momentum

The IPL 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad saw a new name steal the spotlight early, Jacob Duffy. The New Zealand pacer made an instant impact on debut, delivering a spell that completely disrupted SRH’s explosive batting lineup.

Picked as a backup option, Duffy was thrown into the playing XI due to injuries in RCB’s pace attack. What followed was a dream debut, as he turned the game in the powerplay itself and gave RCB early control at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Jacob Duffy shines on IPL debut for RCB

Jacob Duffy announced himself in style, picking up three crucial wickets in his very first IPL spell. The 31-year-old removed Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, all inside the powerplay, to put Sunrisers Hyderabad under immediate pressure.

Bowling with discipline and smart variations, Duffy relied more on movement and accuracy rather than sheer pace. His ability to hit hard lengths and extract bounce made it difficult for SRH batters to settle early.

As per match reports, he finished with impressive figures of 3/22 in four overs, making it one of the standout debut performances in recent IPL seasons.

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SunRisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan, right, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jitesh Sharma during a practice session on the eve of their Indian Premier League 2026 match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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What stood out was his composure. Despite it being his first IPL outing, Duffy looked in control and executed clear plans against some of the most aggressive batters in the league.

First innings report: SRH recover after early collapse

Sunrisers Hyderabad were rocked early, slipping to 49/3 inside the powerplay after Duffy’s burst.

However, the innings was rebuilt through a strong partnership between Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen. The duo steadied the innings and shifted momentum back towards SRH with aggressive stroke play.

Kishan led the charge with a commanding knock of 80 off 38 balls, while Klaasen added a valuable 31. Their partnership helped SRH recover from the early damage and push towards a competitive total.

Late contributions from Aniket Verma, who played a quickfire cameo, ensured SRH finished strongly. By the end of 20 overs, they posted a challenging 201/9, recovering well after the early collapse.

Despite the recovery, Duffy’s early spell remained the defining phase of the innings, as it prevented SRH from fully capitalising in the powerplay.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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