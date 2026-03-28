RCB VS SRH, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan's Fighting Knock Plays Rescue Act For Sunrisers Hyderabad In Season Opener

Ishan Kishan came in at a time when Sunrisers Hyderabad were losing wickets in a flurry and he played a counter-attacking knock to take them out of trouble

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RCB vs SRH Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, March 28, 2026. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ishan Kishan rescued SRH from a position of trouble

  • His knock of 80 runs in 38 balls helped SRH set a competitive total against RCB

  • Ishan Kishan is captaining an IPL side for the first time

Ishan Kishan, playing a captain's knock, helped SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) recover from a wobbly start in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday (March 28, 2026).

Reduced to 29/3 in 4.2 overs, courtesy Jacob Duffy's brilliant spell, SRH needed the skipper's presence in the middle inside the power-play, and he duly changed the course of the innings with a fine knock.

The 27-year-old from Patna in Bihar, together with South African Heinrich Klaasen, added 97 runs in 53 balls for the fourth wicket as the visitors counter-punched, and with some gusto.

The stand was broken in the 14th over, Klaasen caught at Phil Salt off Romario Shepherd, and the verdict came after multiple replays. The tumbling take at deep midwicket, at first glance, looked iffy.

SRH were 126/4 in 13.1 overs.

Earlier, RCB captain Rajat Patidar won the toss and decided to bowl first. The holders handed debuts to Abhinandan Singh and Jacob Duffy, and the latter's inclusion gave the holders early bragging rights. The Kiwi pacer claimed the first three wickets for 22 runs in a non-stop spell.

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Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jaidev Unadkat, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India, Saturday, March 28, 2026. - AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
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Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan celebrates his fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru, India. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Ishan Kishan is leading the SunRisers in the absence of recovering Pat Cummins.

RCB Vs SRH, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga

Q

When did the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?

A

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match is being played on March 28, 2025 (Saturday) at 7:30 pm IST.

Q

Which TV channel is broadcasting the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match?

A

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Q

Where to live stream the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match?

A

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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