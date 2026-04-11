Sarfaraz Khan Or Imran Tahir? CSK Cricketer Sets Off In Celebration After Taking Stunning Catch Of Axar Patel - Watch

Chasing a formidable target of 213, Delhi Capitals had navigated the powerplay with mixed results. While Pathum Nissanka was striking the ball well, the loss of KL Rahul had brought Axar Patel to the crease earlier than expected. By the start of the 7th over, the Capitals were 61/3, desperately needing a stabilizing partnership between their captain and the set Nissanka to keep the required run rate under control.