Sarfaraz Khan Or Imran Tahir? CSK Cricketer Sets Off In Celebration After Taking Stunning Catch Of Axar Patel - Watch

Sarfaraz Khan, equipped by his newly gained fitness, took a stunning diving catch at point to dismiss Axar Patel

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Sarfaraz Khan celebrating after taking a catch to dismiss Axar Patel during CSK vs DC IPL 2026 match. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Sarfaraz Khan grabbed a diving catch at point to dismiss Axar Patel

  • He celebrated like Imran Tahir by setting off for a dash after taking the catch

  • Sarfaraz's catch was a testament of his newly gained fitness

In a match already illuminated by Sanju Samson’s brilliant century, it was a moment of magical effort from Sarfaraz Khan that provided the fielding highlight of the night. During the high-stakes clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Sarfaraz’s breathtaking catch to dismiss DC captain Axar Patel stunned the Chepauk crowd and effectively broke the spine of the Delhi chase.

Chasing a formidable target of 213, Delhi Capitals had navigated the powerplay with mixed results. While Pathum Nissanka was striking the ball well, the loss of KL Rahul had brought Axar Patel to the crease earlier than expected. By the start of the 7th over, the Capitals were 61/3, desperately needing a stabilizing partnership between their captain and the set Nissanka to keep the required run rate under control.

The dismissal occurred on the very first ball of the seventh over, delivered by IPL debutant Gurjapneet Singh. Singh’s first delivery in the tournament was slightly short and wide—a ball begging to be punished. Axar Patel obliged with a trademark, powerful cut shot that seemed destined to race to the backward point boundary.

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However, Sarfaraz Khan, stationed at backward point, had other ideas. Showing uncharacteristic athleticism and lightning-quick reflexes, Sarfaraz channeled his inner Suresh Raina, diving full-length to his right. He plucked the ball out of thin air, inches from the turf, while completely airborne.

Sarfaraz Khan Takes Sensational Catch

The catch triggered an eruption at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium. An ecstatic Sarfaraz immediately set off on a celebratory sprint like Imran Tahir, covering nearly 40 meters around the ground as his teammates chased him in disbelief. This blind side grab removed the dangerous Axar for just 1 run, leaving DC reeling at 61/4.

Sarfaraz Khan And His Fitness Journey

Sarfaraz Khan’s fitness journey has become one of the most talked-about transformations in Indian cricket, culminating in his standout physical condition for IPL 2026. Long criticized for his physique despite his mountain of domestic runs, Sarfaraz used a major selection snub in 2025 as the fuel to completely overhaul his lifestyle.

Following his exclusion from the high-profile England Test series in mid-2025, Sarfaraz underwent a radical transformation. In just two months, he shed 17 kilograms, a feat he shared with fans through a stunning before-and-after social media post in July 2025. This change was designed to silence critics and prove his commitment to the rigorous demands of international and franchise cricket.

Q

Which IPL team does Sarfaraz Khan represent in 2026?

A

Sarfaraz Khan plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who signed him for INR 75 Lakh in the December 2025 auction following his rebranded success as a white-ball explosive batter.

Q

What unique IPL record did Sarfaraz Khan set during the 2026 season?

A

He became the first player in IPL history to score a half-century within the Powerplay while batting at number 4 or lower, achieving the feat in just 25 balls against RCB.

Q

What significant domestic milestones did he reach in early 2026?

A

In January 2026, he smashed the fastest List A fifty by an Indian (15 balls) and crossed the 5,000-run mark in first-class cricket with a double century (227) against Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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