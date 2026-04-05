SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant Grabs Sensational One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Liam Livingstone - Watch

Digvesh Rathi foxed Liam Livingstone while the latter attempted to execute a ramp shot and Rishabh Pant topped it up with a brilliant catch

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Rishabh Pant takes one handed catch to dismiss Liam Livingtone during SRH vs LSG IPL 2026 match. Photo: IPL/X
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Summary of this article

  • Rishabh Pant took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone

  • Digvesh Rathi scalped the wicket

  • Watch video of Pant's sensational catch below

The IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 05, Sunday witnessed a moment of pure magic behind the stumps. LSG skipper Rishabh Pant reminded everyone why he is considered one of the most athletic keepers in the world, pulling off a breathtaking one-handed catch to dismiss the dangerous Liam Livingstone.

The incident occurred during the 8th over of the first innings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Sunrisers Hyderabad were already reeling from a disastrous start, having lost three quick wickets for just 25 runs. With the explosive Liam Livingstone at the crease, the home fans were hoping for a counter-attacking partnership to stabilize the innings.

Livingstone had just begun to settle, having moved to 14 off 20 deliveries. However, LSG’s Digvesh Singh Rathi produced a delivery that angled across the right-hander.

Looking to guide the ball toward the third-man region, Livingstone played a tentative poke, only to result in a thick outside edge.

The ball flew rapidly to the right of Rishabh Pant. With the ball seemingly destined to race past him, Pant showed lightning-fast reflexes. He executed a full-length horizontal dive, stretching his right arm to its absolute limit.

In what looked like a Superman pose, the ball stuck firmly in his glove just inches above the grass.

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Rishabh Pant's One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Liam Livingstone - Watch

The stadium went silent as the LSG players swarmed their captain in celebration. The dismissal left SRH in a deep hole at 26/4, effectively breaking the backbone of their middle order.

SRH Collapse Against LSG

Choosing to bowl first, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took early control of the match by dismantling the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) top order. Mohammed Shami provided the perfect start for the visitors, removing Abhishek Sharma for a two-ball duck in the very first over.

He followed it up by dismissing the dangerous Travis Head for just 7 in his next over. The pressure intensified when Prince Yadav got the better of Ishan Kishan, leaving the Sunrisers reeling at a precarious 11/3 within the first four overs.

Following the early collapse, Liam Livingstone and Heinrich Klaasen attempted to steady the ship, but the LSG bowlers gave them very little breathing room. The scoring rate remained stagnant as Shami finished a disciplined opening spell, conceding only 9 runs in his first four overs.

By the time the powerplay concluded, SRH had struggled to just 22 runs for the loss of three wickets. It was in the 8th over, with the score stuck at 26, that Rishabh Pant pulled off his stunning one-handed blinder to remove Livingstone, leaving the home side in total disarray.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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