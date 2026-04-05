SRH vs LSG, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma’s Duck Woes Deepen After Early Dismissal in Hyderabad

Summary of this article
Abhishek Sharma dismissed by Mohammed Shami in SRH vs LSG match
Once again Abhishek scored a duck
This is his sixth duck in 2026 across all T20s
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma faced another disappointing outing today during the IPL 2026 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 05, Sunday.
The left-hander, known for his explosive hitting, was dismissed for a two-ball duck, leaving his team in an early spot of bother during the powerplay.
The dismissal occurred in the very first over of the match. Facing veteran pacer Mohammed Shami, Abhishek attempted to assert dominance early but misread the delivery, resulting in a cheap dismissal that silenced the home crowd in Hyderabad.
Abhishek likes to start his innings fast and free up his arms. Anticipating that, Mohammed Shami was tucking him on the legside, cramping him for room. Just ahead of the last ball of the over, Pant removed the slip to the covers and the short-third man fielder was brought in finer.
In the next ball, Shami bowled wide of off, with a little change up. Abhishek threw his bat on the ball but only got an outside edge which flew to the short third man fielder just brought inside.
A Worrying Trend of Zeroes For Abhishek
While Abhishek has been a vital cog for SRH, his recent form has been a tale of two extremes. This latest failure follows a highly inconsistent start to the 2026 season and a historically difficult run earlier this year.
Just a few weeks ago, during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Abhishek endured a nightmare streak. He became the first Indian batter to record three consecutive ducks in a single T20 World Cup edition, failing to score against USA, Pakistan, and the Netherlands.
In total, he has already registered six ducks in 2026 across international and franchise cricket, equaling an unwanted record for the most T20I ducks by an opener in a single calendar year.
Abhishek Sharma Joins Rohit Sharma And Sanju Samson
This was Abhishek's sixth duck of 2026 in T20s. With it he joins Rohit Sharma (six ducks in 2018) and Sanju Samson (six ducks in 2024) for the joint most ducks in a calendar year by an Indian batter in T20s.
The High-Risk, High-Reward Dilemma
Despite these failures, Abhishek remains a dangerous player. Only days ago, he smashed a brilliant 48 off 21 balls against KKR, proving that when he clicks, he is unstoppable. However, his aggressive intent-first approach often leaves him vulnerable to early dismissals.
For SRH to maintain their momentum in IPL 2026, they will need their star opener to find a balance between aggression and caution. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on whether Abhishek can move past this "duck phase" and return to his best form.