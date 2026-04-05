SRH Vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant's Last-Over Heroics Help Super Giants Win Low-Scoring Thriller

SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Welcome
Hello and a warm welcome to everyone joining us for the Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Lucknow Super Giants live coverage from the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. This is the start of our blog, so stay tuned for the real-time updates, scores and more.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: What Happened In Hyderabad's Previous Match
Sunrisers Hyderabad has had a mixed start to their IPL 2026 campaign, with one win and one loss. In their season opener, SRH suffered a 6-wicket defeat against RCB despite posting a solid 201/9, as Jacob Duffy’s clinical bowling and a rapid Bengaluru chase overwhelmed them.
However, they bounced back spectacularly against KKR, securing a 65-run victory. Travis Head (46) and Abhishek Sharma (48) provided a masterclass at the top, while Heinrich Klaasen’s 52 pushed the total to a massive 226/8. Jaydev Unadkat (3/21) then led a disciplined bowling effort to bundle KKR out for 161.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: What Happened In Lucknow's Previous Match
Lucknow Super Giants have had a difficult start to their IPL 2026 season, currently searching for their first win after two matches.
Their campaign began with a tough 6-wicket loss against Delhi Capitals. Despite a solid effort from Mitchell Marsh (35) and Abdul Samad (36), the LSG batting lineup struggled against Delhi's pace, managing only 141/10.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Points Table
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: What Happened In This Season's First Double Header Yesterday?
It was a blockbuster Saturday which featured this season's first double header. In the afternoon, the Delhi Capitals registered a convincing 6-wicket win against 5-time champions Mumbai Indians to pick up their 2nd consecutive victory.
In the evening, the Rajasthan Royals followed suit, beating the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in a nail biter by just 6 runs.
Rajasthan (1st) and Delhi (2nd) find themselves in the top 2 of the IPL table.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Pitch Report
"I've got to say, conditions a little overcast. That's probably very good for the players because it is an afternoon game after all. Now, looking at the surface, looks good to me. Looks beautiful as always here at this venue. A little bit dry, if we go down and have a look, I think it's a little bit dry, and considering it's a day game, I think runs on the board might be pretty important. Maybe it'll spin a little bit as the game goes on. I think it's high-scoring though, I think it's 200 plus and maybe it's a bat-first wicket today." - said Michael Clarke during the pitch report.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head Record
Total matches: 6
LSG wins: 4 (66.67% win percentage)
SRH wins: 2
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Toss Update
LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl first. The North Indian outfit has made only one change in the form of Manimaran Siddarth coming in for Anrich Nortje.
The Sunrisers, on the other hand, make two changes - Harshal Patel and Liam Livingstone come in.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Underway
The dangerous duo of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma are on the crease with Lucknow's veteran seamer Mohammed Shami starting the proceedings.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Gone
Shami strikes on his very second ball. It’s a massive early blow for the Orange Army as the dangerous Abhishek Sharma departs for a two-ball duck.
Lured by a clever slower delivery wide of off-stump, Abhishek went for a hard drive but only managed a thick outside edge. The ball looped toward short third man, where Manimaran Siddharth showcased sharp reflexes, diving to his right to claim a clean two-handed catch. LSG land the first blow.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Sunrisers 3 Down
What is happening here in Uppal? The home team is down to 3 and skipper Ishan Kishan becomes the latest to depart. Not an ideal start at all from the Orange Army. After Abhishek's departure, Travis Head became Mohammed Shami's 2nd scalp while Prince Yadav clean bowled Kishan for 1 off 4.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Powerplay Over
Lucknow Super Giants would feel that they had a better powerplay than the Sunrisers Hyderabad and why not? LSG gave away just 22 runs and extracted 3 important wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan.
Responsibility entirely on Heinrich Klaasen and Liam Livingstone. Avesh Khan starts the middle overs.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Livingstone Departs
Rishabh Pant, what a catch! Acrobatic effort from the wicket-keeper to dismiss Liam Livingstone for just 14. Looking to exploit the slower, wide delivery, Livingstone committed early to a paddle sweep, but the sticky surface held the ball back.
This forced Pant into a spectacular athletic adjustment, despite initially moving left, the keeper changed direction mid-air to pluck a superb one-handed catch.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Nitish Reddy Takes Charge
Local boy Nitish Kumar Reddy has taken things on his own hands as he is rebuidling the innings along with Heinrich Klaasen, who is at 20 off 19.
SRH: 73/4 (13)
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Both Batters Approaching Half-Centuries
Decent recovery so far from Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy as the due approach their fifties, but the current run-rate of 7.79 will not be enough if they are to post anything above 160-170.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Half-Centuries For Both
Both Klaasen and Reddy smash half-centuries but the current run-rate still remains an issue. With just 3 more overs to go, how much more can the duo score?
SRH: 134/4 (17)
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Klaasen, Reddy Fall
SunRisers' innings are on the verge of a disastrous collapse, with three wickets in the last twelve deliveries. Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy were dismissed with Avesh Khan delivering the wicket of Harsh Dubey.
SRH: 146/7 (19)
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SunRisers Hyderabad Finish With 156/9
That's a sorry end to the SRH innings! Cruising at 142/4, they end up with 156/9 with five wickets along the way. Superb comeback by the LSG bowlers, bowling tight lines and not giving anything away. We'll be back for the run-chase shortly.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Markram-Marsh Off The Blocks
Lucknow Super Giants have dropped the idea of opening the innings with RIshabh Pant and have reinstated Aiden Markram at the top with Mitchell Marsh. The duo, well acquainted with each other, have helped LSG get off to a fast start in the first two overs. SRH have to pull things back to have a chance.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Dominant Powerplay For Super Giants
Lucknow Super Giants have dominated the powerplay riding on their openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh. Both of them have found boundaries on frequent occasions and have kept the scoring rate. Where SRH scored 35 in the first ten overs, LSG have scored 57 only in the powerplay. Marsh although, got dismissed in the over of Eshan Malinga, finding the fielder deep towards square leg. Aiden Markram bossed the last over of the powerplay, smashing Jaydev Unadkat to all parts of the ground.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Super Giants On Course In Chase
Lucknow Super Giants are well on course during the chase as they keep the asking rate in control. Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh have provided their team brisk start and now with Rishabh Pant anchoring the innings from the other end, Markram can keep an aggressive approach. Th target is not big and if they can keep the innings in control, they will get over the finishing line with ease.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shivang Kumar Provides Crucial Blow
Aiden Markram was running away with the game and it is Shivang Kumar who provided the much-needed breakthrough. Markram didn't pick his wrong one and wanted to go over the bowler's head just by the length. Got a poor connection on the ball and the long-off fielder settled to take a good catch. SRH will hope they can slow down LSG's scoring rate given they have only a little reserve to defend.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Pant Accelerates
Everytime it looks that Lucknow Super Giants are running away with the game, Sunrisers Hyderabad strike and keep the match on. Ayush Badoni steps out to take on Harsh Dubey and gets yorked by the length and misses it. Ishan Kishan takes off the bail with ease. In the previous over, Rishabh Pant finally capitalised on the mistakes of Shivang Kumar, hitting him for back-to-back fours. SRH are behind in the game but still alive.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Pooran's Brainfade
A moment of madness and Sunrisers Hyderabad now strongly believe they can make a comeback in the game. They had very low chances as long as Nicholas Pooran was out there on the crease. But he played a tentative prode to Shivang Kumar and set off for a non-existing run, not realising where the ball went. It was right under the legs of Ishan Kishan, who picked up and broke the stumps. Pant is still out there on the crease along with Abdul Samad and is looking to take the game deep.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Pant Taking Super Giants Home
Rishabh Pant has been anchoring the innings and even in an eventful 18th over, he finds a crucial boundary to keep any pressure off his shoulders. On the other end, Abdul Samad departs after hitting one straight to the hands of the long-off fielder. He was looking good but the rush for finishing things quickly got to him. Harsh Dubey picks another crucial wicket but it might be too little too late.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Pant Takes Super Giants Home!
An excellent knock from Rishabh Pant gives LSG their opening win of the season. A much-needed half-century for both Pant and LSG and as it comes with a victory, it is the ideal scenario for them. 9 was needed off the last 6 balls and Pant hit three boundaries in the first five balls to end the chase. After a brisk start from Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh, LSG had a stumble but Pant kept holding the innings on one end to finish things off. SRH will be disappointed with their performance, both with bat and ball. They could score more and at the same time, their bowlers could have done a better job at the death.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Player Of The Match
Mohammed Shami is named the player of the match in the SRH vs LSG game due to his opening spell of 2/9 in four overs where he dismissed Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head.
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan's Reaction
"I think the bowlers did an extremely good job today. They bowled according to the plan to the right areas, credit goes to the fielders as well for putting all the effort. But you know, one or two of boundaries in these kind of tournaments can go and let's take the match away. So yeah, but I'm happy with the way we fought this game. (good fightback with the bat) Yeah, I mean, because you know, I think losing four wickets early, you know, it gives pressure to other batsmen as well. So, I think, but still, I'll appreciate Klasee and Nitish for taking the total so deep. And I think like in a very good manner, like how it was needed. So yeah, credit goes to them. But yeah, we need to work on batting as well, given so many games where we all make it easier for our chasing team. Yeah, 100%. That was the plan, but you know, we got taking on singles, he was smart about it. And that is something, you know, you look for when you're chasing these kind of totals. But yeah, but we have to give credit to the batters as well because they know Rishabh played well. (on their bowling) Yeah, no, I think we were just taking or following a hunch at that point of time. We were looking for wickets and because those wickets, they bowled pretty well in those overs. So, it was our side. But you know, like I said, sometimes the margin is not so much. One or two boundaries will suddenly change the game and that's what happened in the 17th over, I guess, when we got so many boundaries, like two, three boundaries. But I think Harsh bowled exceptionally well and we want him to bowl in this kind of manner."
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Aiden Markram's Reaction
"I actually think when we bowled in the new ball, probably better. I think in the first over again, I was looking for a boundary first and we started throwing a couple of bats right again. So the pitch came on relatively well and sort of packed your options and we worked out and yeah, we got had a decent toss and completed the chase. (on batting with Marsh) Yeah, look, the familiarity is obviously great. Um, it's been a couple of seasons together and um just sort of discussing what you feel comfortable doing on the wicket."
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant's Reaction
"Definitely, it's a big plus. You know, when you get this at the last and finish the game, definitely a good plus for us. (on their bowling) I think definitely. I think with bowlers, you know, you've got to appreciate and give them one because, you know, those are the people who set you up for the night, especially when you bowl first. I think Shami Bhai, Avesh, Rathi, I think everyone's contributed really well, especially Siddharth coming in today. You know, we decided as a ground that he's going to make up the play and he did really well for us. (on his talk to the team) We feel like, you know, only thing is there is never a perfect match. You know, you've got to be critical as a management, but at the same time, you've got to appreciate what's happening inside. I think the only conversation is, you know, looking to, you know, execute the plan rather than feeling that I can do all this. Trust your preparation and just take on the game. See, there's no tossing in because of this argument at the same time. You know, when you slack so well, like I said before, you've got to be critical, but at the same time, we are looking to learn as a team and get better every single match. (on his batting) You know, what has well is all well. You know, we always say that, but at the same time, you know, my focus personally, I've been preparing really well and giving my full commitment. You know, I just like to react to the tossing. I just don't want to talk about that. I've been with the team and my management. So, you know, working hard and that's all matters to me."
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami's Reaction
"We are very happy because we had lost the previous match at home, so it was very important for us to win this match to build momentum. Once you get that start, the winning momentum continues. Look, if you want to perform at a good level, it’s very important to maintain your fitness. When you are on the field, you need to give that extra effort. So the idea is to keep yourself fit whenever you get the opportunity. Because of that, when the team wins, it brings you a lot of happiness. And when you win like this, it motivates you to keep winning more - it’s enjoyable. Having played for many years, that experience definitely helps. If we talk about someone like Mohammed Shami, he has that experience - skills develop over time, and understanding your weaknesses is also very important, especially as a specialist."
SRH Vs LSG LIVE Score, IPL 2026: When Is Next Match?
Lucknow Super Giants play Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday, April 09
Sunrisers Hyderabad play Punjab Kings on Saturday, April 11