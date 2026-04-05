SRH Vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant's Last-Over Heroics Help Super Giants Win Low-Scoring Thriller

"Definitely, it's a big plus. You know, when you get this at the last and finish the game, definitely a good plus for us. (on their bowling) I think definitely. I think with bowlers, you know, you've got to appreciate and give them one because, you know, those are the people who set you up for the night, especially when you bowl first. I think Shami Bhai, Avesh, Rathi, I think everyone's contributed really well, especially Siddharth coming in today. You know, we decided as a ground that he's going to make up the play and he did really well for us. (on his talk to the team) We feel like, you know, only thing is there is never a perfect match. You know, you've got to be critical as a management, but at the same time, you've got to appreciate what's happening inside. I think the only conversation is, you know, looking to, you know, execute the plan rather than feeling that I can do all this. Trust your preparation and just take on the game. See, there's no tossing in because of this argument at the same time. You know, when you slack so well, like I said before, you've got to be critical, but at the same time, we are looking to learn as a team and get better every single match. (on his batting) You know, what has well is all well. You know, we always say that, but at the same time, you know, my focus personally, I've been preparing really well and giving my full commitment. You know, I just like to react to the tossing. I just don't want to talk about that. I've been with the team and my management. So, you know, working hard and that's all matters to me."