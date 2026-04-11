PBKS Vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss, Opts To Bowl First

Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in their previous Indian Premier League match. Photo: AP

Good Afternoon Cricket fans. Welcome to our dedicated live coverage of the 2026 Indian Premier League season and today's encounter features the runners-up of the last two seasons as the Punjab Kings welcome 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad on home turf at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur. Conditions are going to be very hot with temperatures hovering around 30°C with just minimal chances of rain. Punjab's previous game in Kolkata was a washout and they had to settle for a point but they are still unbeaten, having won both of their opening matches against the Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The Sunrisers, on the other hand, have had a mixed start, winning once against KKR and losing twice against RCB and LSG in their first three games. A big win could take SRH from 6th to 3rd, while Punjab can keep up the pressure on Rajasthan if they acquire all 2 points today. Stay tuned for all the upcoming live action.

LIVE UPDATES

11 Apr 2026, 03:03:07 pm IST PBKS Vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Toss Update Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and has opted to bowl first.

11 Apr 2026, 02:45:59 pm IST PBKS Vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Points Table The Rajasthan Royals registered their 4th win to go on 8 points at the summit of the standings. Punjab Kings, despite 2 points today, will remain 2nd all because of the 1 point they had to settle with in their previous game in Kolkata that was washed out. Check the IPL 2026 points table right here.