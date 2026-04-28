What Triggered Shreyas Iyer? PBKS Captain Opens Up On Motivation, Short-Ball Weakness And Finishing Skills

Summary of this article
Shreyas Iyer conversed with Irfan Pathan in JioStar’s ‘Believe’
He opened up on his drive and work to deal with short-ball weakness
He also revealed the secret behind his self-belief and developed finishing skills
Shreyas Iyer has been in sensational form during the IPL 2026 season, transforming into a highly consistent finisher for the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Following his latest outing, Iyer has now amassed 309 runs in eight matches, maintaining a brilliant average of 61.80.. A key highlight of his season was his unbeaten 71 off 36 balls against the Delhi Capitals, which helped PBKS complete a historic record chase of 265.
His improved batting is largely due to a more aggressive mindset and rigorous training, where he reportedly faces over 300 balls per practice session to maintain his rhythm and clarity.
The most significant change in Iyer’s game this year is his revamped approach to the short ball, a delivery that previously caused him trouble. Instead of looking to play the ball down or settle for a single, Iyer now looks to attack short-pitched bowling.
Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Believe’ to Irfan Pathan, Iyer elaborated on overcoming injuries, building a strong mindset, and embracing the responsibility of finishing games for his team.
Constant Drive To Prove Naysayers Wrong
“I have people around me who say that in this situation, you can’t do it. It’s impossible. I don’t like hearing that. As a cricketer playing at the highest level, I just can’t accept it. Then in my mind, I decide that I have to prove them wrong".
"The challenge becomes: ‘I was in this situation, how can I come back stronger?’ I push myself harder and try to return as soon as possible to prove them wrong. That thought keeps driving me, especially after injuries".
"When I had my back injury, some people said I would never be the same again. I asked myself, why can’t I be? The way you shape your mindset after an injury is important. You choose what to focus on and what to ignore.”
Source Of Self-Belief
“Maturity as a cricketer comes from learning outside the field. From facing rejections and losing games. As a kid, during my matches and selection trials, I faced many difficult moments. Ups and downs are part of everyone’s life. I believe the faster you bounce back from tough times and turn them into positives, the better".
"Self-talk matters a lot. People will always try to pull you down, but how you pick yourself up is what counts. Sometimes I read books that make me feel good. I try to shift my mind away from cricket. I go on a holiday, spend time alone".
"Letting go is very important. You set a goal and want to achieve it. But you also need to tell yourself that if it doesn’t happen, it’s fine. Accept it and move on. Otherwise, you keep thinking about what went wrong and fall further behind. I reached a point where I realized that even if I don’t achieve a particular goal, it’s okay. You move on and try to achieve something else.”
Approach To Finishing Games
“I want to stay not out and finish off the game Because the fun of finishing is different. So, I tell myself that the longer I stay till the end, the chances of winning will increase, and the team will also benefit. At the same time, the contribution from the youngsters and the openers, who have been giving us phenomenal starts, is very important, especially when we are chasing 200-plus scores".
"If you look at the matches that we have won batting second this year, and last season, they set a platform for us. Then, for me to go in, and capitalize on that start, a kind of belief comes from within, that if they have given a good start, I can easily take over from there. And even if they didn’t, I would have to create a different scenario in my mind.”
Overcoming Short-Ball Weakness
“People said I would never fix my short-ball problem. That triggered me. I wanted to prove them wrong by performing well. So, I worked hard on it. Earlier, I would just take a single or try to keep the ball down. But now my mindset has changed. If I see a short ball in my zone, I am going to hit it for a six".
"I work with Pravin Amre. I have been with him since I was young. I also talk to coaches like Abhishek Nayar. We share ideas. During my batting practice, I now try to play around 50 overs and face over 300 balls. That helps me understand what works for me. I don’t follow a fixed pattern. I give myself more time in the middle and face real bowlers, not just sidearm throws".
" The more I face bowlers, the clearer my movement becomes. I focus on creating a rhythm. Just before the bowler delivers, I try to get into my position quickly. That creates a flow. You must have seen AB de Villiers do that. Even Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have that rhythm before playing their shots. I try to do the same.”
Remembering First Time Meeting Irfan Pathan
“I remember the first time I saw you. I was a ball boy in the first IPL season when you were playing for Punjab. You had just finished bowling an over. I was sitting at the boundary line with another ball boy. You walked over and asked us how we were feeling. We said it felt great. At that moment, it felt amazing that an IPL player and an India cricketer had come and spoken to us. It was a very special feeling.”
By openly addressing his past struggles with the short ball and detailing his proactive training methods, Shreyas has demonstrated that his current success is the result of deliberate evolution rather than a mere patch of good form.